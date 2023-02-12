The European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) safety committee has launched a review of medicines containing pseudoephedrine. The drug contained in a large number of anti-flu products has been thought to cause some ischemic episodes. As explained by the supervisory agency itself, the possible risk that those who use pseudoephedrine might suffer from “posterior reversible encephalopathy syndrome (Pres) and reversible cerebral vasoconstriction syndrome (RCVS)” are being evaluated. . In simpler words: ischemia or a reduced blood flow to the brain which, in some cases, can cause serious and life-threatening complications.

The drug under accusation, pseudoephedrine, is used in some over-the-counter medicines as nasal decongestants: taken orally – alone or in combination with other medicines – it is commonly used to treat nasal congestion (stuffy nose) resulting from colds, flu or allergy. The review, AIFA recalls in a fact sheet published on its portal, follows new data from a small number of cases of ischemic episodes in people who use medicines containing pseudoephedrine. Common associated symptoms include headaches, nausea, and seizures.

Restrictions and warnings to reduce these risks are already included in the product information of the medicines specifying that pseudoephedrine-containing medicines have a known risk of cardiovascular and cerebrovascular ischemic events (side effects involving ischemia in the heart and brain), including stroke and heart attack. EMA’s supervisory committee will review the available evidence and decide whether marketing authorizations for medicines containing the substance should be maintained, modified, suspended or withdrawn across the European Union.

What are the drugs that contain pseudoephedrine

Pseudoephedrine-containing medicines are authorized in several EU Member States alone or in combination with medicines to treat cold and flu symptoms such as headache, fever and pain or allergic rhinitis (inflammation of the nasal passages) in people with nasal congestion. Within the European Union, pseudoephedrine-containing medicines are available under various trade names, including:

Active

Aerinaze

Aspirin Complex

Clarinase

Humex rhume

Nurofen Cold and Flu.

The review is being conducted by the Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC), the Committee responsible for the evaluation of safety issues for human medicines, which will make a set of recommendations. The PRAC recommendations will then be forwarded to the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP), responsible for questions relating to medicines for human use, which will adopt an opinion. The final stage of the review procedure is the adoption by the European Commission of a legally binding decision applicable in all European Member States.

Bassetti: “No alarm, but caution”

“We try not to alarm. These are few cases and the fact of starting a review procedure does not mean that those who have taken” these drugs “should be worried” explains Matteo Bassetti, primary infectious diseases of the San Martino hospital in Genoa. What the European Medicines Agency has done “is a caution for European citizens demonstrating that regulatory bodies are always on the citizen’s side both when they approve a vaccine or drug and when they review its use. After that – concludes the ‘infectiologist – the drugs all have more or less important side effects and should be taken only when needed”.

Source: Today.it







