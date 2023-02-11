«The benefit-risk ratio remains positive» comments theAifa regarding the choice of the European Medicines Agency (Ema) not to withdraw from the market medicines containing pseudoefedrina. The substance, in fact, contained in numerous drugs against the symptoms of cold and ofinfluenza can cause a reduced blood flow to the brain of those who take them, and therefore cardiovascular and cerebrovascular ischemia. For this reason, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) investigates medicines that contain it, often in combination with other substances to treat nasal congestion “resulting from colds, flu or allergies”. Some of those under scrutiny are very common drugs, such as Actifed, Aerinaze, Aspirin Complex, Clarinase, Humex rhume and Nurofen Cold and Flu and Fluimucil cold and flu.

«Restrictions and warnings are already included in the leaflets»

A known and concrete risk, that of ischemia, which however had been known for some time. So much so that already in 2020 the Ministry of Health forbade the inclusion of pseudoephedrine in slimming galenic preparations. But then why does the EMA want to see clearly about anti-congestion drugs? The French Medicines Agency, Ansm signaled, after about ten problematic cases, the risk of syndrome from

posterior reversible encephalopathy (Pres) e reversible cerebral vasoconstriction syndrome (RCVS) requesting review. But it is not about anything urgent, clarify Aifa and Ema, which in fact has not withdrawn the drugs from the market. What you are doing is basically a routine activity. And in fact, «restrictions and warnings to reduce these risks are already included in the information on the effects of

medicines», points out the EMA.

The possible withdrawal

“We try to understand if there is a prevalence of side effects higher than that already known,” specifies a the Republic Guido Rasi, former director of EMA and now consultant to Health Minister Orazio Schillaci. The expert adds: “Ema, in the end, will decide whether to leave things as they are, whether to change the information on the package insert or whether to take more drastic measures”. Maybe – it is not excluded anyway – withdrawing drugs from the market. In the meantime, «we still need one great attention. Even if they are over the counter they have side effects. They must therefore be used following the instructions on the leaflets and perhaps every time they are purchased it is better to check with your doctor, for example to be told how many can be used».

