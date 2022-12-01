Home Health Ischia. Appeal of the Italian Society of Hygiene, Preventive Medicine and Public Health: “Protect people’s health by applying the first essential level of assistance”
Health

“As a scientific society, we call on the central, regional and local institutions to make a greater commitment to combat hydrogeological risks and to protect people’s health by fully applying the first Essential Level of Assistance concerning collective prevention and public health”. Thus the president Antonio Ferro following the hydrogeological instability that recently hit the island.

30 NOV

The Italian Society of Hygiene, Preventive Medicine and Public Health (SItI), following the hydrogeological instability that recently hit the island of Ischia, wanted to make an appeal, under the banner of the values ​​of Solidarity and Prevention. SItI confirms its full willingness to collaborate with the national government, with the regions, with the autonomous provinces of Trento and Bolzano and with the local authorities to prevent and combat the major hydrogeological and climatic risks.

“As a Scientific Society – declares the president Antonio Ferro – we call on the central, regional and local institutions to make a greater commitment to counter hydrogeological risks and to protect people’s health by fully applying the first Essential Level of Assistance (LEA) concerning collective prevention and public health. The Prevention Departments of the Local Health Authorities in particular – which had already played an important role – are also required to coordinate all the functions and activities linked to a recent legislative provision, with which Parliament established the National System for the Prevention of Health from Environmental Risks and climatic”.

“With regard to the Pnrr Decree of 30 April 2022 – converted with the conversion law of 22 June 2022, n.79 – in art. 27 it speaks precisely of the establishment of the National Health Prevention System from environmental and climatic risks. Starting from 2023 moreover, the total expenditure of Euro 50,190,000 will be authorized for the recruitment of medical-health personnel, experts and workers for the Snps.The implementation of the Pnrr (years 2021-2026) and of the Regional Prevention Plans (years 2021-2025) will be able to improve the quality and safety of living and working environments”, concludes President Siti.

November 30, 2022
