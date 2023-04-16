Isee revolution: the calculation for the new basic income changes

Norms and Tributes by Valentina Melis The Guarantee for inclusion, the new economic aid provided for by the decree on work, sets different and restrictive Isee requirements compared to those valid for the citizen’s income

More weight ai young children and to people with disabilityless generous parameters on the adult members of the household.

The Guarantee for inclusion, the new economic aid provided for by the decree on work, sets different and restrictive Isee requirements compared to those valid for the basic income. First of all, the threshold of the indicator of the economic situation of the household (Isee) to access the new economic benefit will be 7,200 euros, instead of 9,360 euros, with a reduction in the audience of aspiring beneficiaries, towards lower levels of income and assets ( Isee photographs both values).

The new scores

A second very important change concerns the equivalence scale on the basis of which both the income threshold for accessing the benefit (which is a further requirement with respect to theIsee), and the amount of the annual subsidy.

As for the basic income, also for the Guarantee for inclusion, the members of the family nucleus are assigned a “score”.

It is the value by which the is to be multiplied income threshold of 6 thousand eurosto obtain the income positioning of the family for the purposes of the benefit, and it is also the value by which the annual amount of the benefit must be multiplied (always 6,000 euros), to define the amount of aid intended for the individual family.

The higher this score is, the more the admitted income threshold increases, and the more generous the economic benefit will be.

The adult components beyond the first, for example, in the citizen’s income are always “worth” 0.4. In the new system of Guarantee for inclusionon the other hand, this score is obtained only if the adult component has loads of care (i.e. children under three years of age or people to be looked after with serious disabilities or non-self-sufficient).

Otherwise there is no additional score compared to what is due to the whole family unit (ie 1).

Minors and the disabled

In the basic income i minors they are always “worth” 0.2. In the new system, however, minors are “worth” 0.15 up to the second and 0.10 beyond the second.

The people with disabilities in calculating the citizen’s income they do not have an autonomous score, but allow to reach the maximum value of 2.2, provided that the other components allow it to be reached. In the new system, on the other hand, the presence of a person over sixty or with a disability brings with it an “independent” score of 0.4.

The example

To better understand the impact of these changes, we can consider the case of an ffamily of four people, two adults and two children, one of whom is under three years old.

The income threshold for accessing the Inclusion Guarantee and Citizenship Income is 6,000 euros per year, multiplied by the corresponding parameters on the equivalence scale.

This family will therefore be able to have an income of up to 10,800 euros on the basis of the equivalence scale envisaged for basic income (6 thousand euros for 1.8: 1+0.4+0.2+0.2 = 10,800 euros).

The same family will be able to access the Inclusion Guarantee with a maximum income of 10,200 euros (6 thousand euros for 1.7: 1+0.4+0.15+0.15). In the presence of a person with a disability, the same family accesses the new aid even with an annual income of up to 12,600 euros.

The weight of the buildings

As far as real estate is concerned, the house of residence is not relevant to access the basic income. The other properties must not have a value, as defined for Isee purposes, greater than 30 thousand euros. To access the Inclusion Guarantee, however, the dwelling house it must have a maximum value for Imu purposes of 150 thousand euros (which corresponds to an income between 800 and 900 euros) and the other properties owned must have the same value envisaged for Rdc.

There are no differences, however, on the calculation of movable assets (savings and checking accounts).

