Alberto spent ten years in a psychiatric community, but now lives in an apartment, together with a roommate. He is a good craftsman and works near the residence where he was previously employed. There is a person who follows him, explains to him that he must take his medicines, accompanies him in his daily life. This person – like him – is passionate about football: on the weekend they go together to watch the games. Alberto also managed to fulfill his dream: coaching a team. This is just one of the stories of the 14 people who were able to leave the highly protected communities in which they resided thanks to an experiment by the Iseo Department of Mental Health – DSM, which obtained the approval of the Lombardy Region. The project is possible thanks to the “health budget”, the funding made available to a person with mental disorders to obtain the services he needs.

“In the 80s, communities were created thinking that they could be a place of welcome, support, rapprochement”, he says Dominic CastronuovoDSM psychologist and founding member of Cascina Clarabella, a consortium of cooperatives dealing with physical and mental disabilities, the operational arm of the department. “We have noticed, however, that places of segregation remained”. Therefore, residential areas must be changed: they must become widespread, open to the local area. «Thanks to the experimentation we managed to close a highly protected community for which Cascina Clarabella had the contract, reconverting the health budget», continues Castronuovo. “With this money, which amounts to one million euros a year, we were able to follow the 14 people who were previously guests of the structure to their homes, plus another 28 people who would be at risk of institutionalization”. Compared to the previous model, this project makes it possible to save around 250,000 euros per year, which also makes it possible to carry out prevention activities in the area; this is a major paradigm shift, given that Lombardy, to date, allocates around 80% of its mental health funds to residential facilities. Having one’s own home – trivially having one’s name on a doorbell – has to do with the fundamental rights of a human being, with a re-appropriation of one’s subjectivity. Of course, it is a solution that requires commitment, attention and care on the part of the services and the whole community. “Basaglia said that when the patient is locked up, the psychiatrist is free,” says the psychologist. «In the community everything is predefined, pre-organized: there is no room for individuality. In institutionalizing structures, forms become stereotypes and subjectivity loses its meaning. However, if a person, when he goes home, is left to withdraw into his delusional world and there is a self-reclusion, it is as if another community had been created, there is no real openness». For widespread residency to work, the budget operator must be present, helping those he follows to enter into a relationship with the world, stimulating them to go out, to carry forward their desires and their projects and to emancipate themselves. He must also be able to take responsibility that the other is unable to take. This figure is chosen specifically for each patient, for his interests, his contacts and his ability to involve the person in society. «Giovanni was in the community, but he had also had episodes of violence against people, there was the risk that he would end up in a Rems (Residence for the execution of security measures, ndr)», says Castronuovo. «We discovered that he was passionate about cinema, so we thought that one of his interests might be to film the psychiatry department and we organized film club evenings in the houses where he would go to live. Maurizio, his operator, was chosen because he had always done theatre: he started to do a job of accompaniment but also of social animation, helping, for example, Giovanni to make film presentations ». In another case, on the other hand, a boy was asked to accompany an old professor of his, a much loved one, a volunteer at the Food Bank. He accepted and, today, the young man is also involved in the same circuit. «Our hope is that ours will become a model also used by other realities», concludes Castronuovo, «we need to make the Region understand that this approach saves money. However, it will be very difficult: Lombard health care is extremely privatized ».

The names used for patients and budget operators are fictitious names.

Opening photo from the Cascina Clarabella website.