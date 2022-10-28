It was isolated from a bat, the first time in Italy, the Issyk-Kul (Iskv) virus. This occurred from a chiroptera belonging to a sedentary species (Hypsugo savii) very common in urban areas, which uses buildings as sites of refuge, suggesting possible implications for public health. The isolation was performed on a specimen that died spontaneously at the Cras WWF in Valpredina (Bergamo) and analyzed by the Experimental Zooprophylactic Institute of Lombardy and Emilia Romagna (Izsler) as part of the passive surveillance investigations on bats provided, in fact, from the Wild Fauna Plan of the Lombardy Region.

The virus was first isolated in 1970 from a Nyctalus noctula bat sampled at Lake Issyk-Kul, Kyrgyzstan. Iskv was subsequently found in neighboring Central Asian countries (Tajikistan and Kazakhstan) in several species of bats and ticks. Both animals are assumed to be reservoirs of Iskv with human transmission associated with tick bites and exposure to bat feces and urine. At present, little is known about this virus, although it is described as the cause of possible outbreaks of disease in humans characterized by fever, headache, myalgia, and nausea with recovery times of up to a few weeks. In some cases it is also associated with hemorrhagic fevers.

The risk factors

“It is a result of absolute scientific importance that testifies to the goodness of the regional wildlife monitoring plan and the work that is carried out daily by Izsler, the Veterinary Organizational Unit of Welfare and the Wild Animal Recovery Centers (Cras) – commented the vice president and councilor for welfare of the Lombardy Region, Letizia Moratti – Without creating alarmism and without ‘demonizing’ the animals, the dynamics of recent years require particular attention to wildlife in order to highlight possible risk factors for health early. and the possible spread of the virus “.

In fact, it has long been established that diseases communicable to humans of animal origin (Zoonoses) originating from wildlife can pose a threat to human health. “Promptly identifying its appearance and effectively countering its spread – added Moratti – is a priority for public health“.

Wildlife under control

In the last 20 years in Lombardy, as in all of Italy, there has been a continuous and exponential increase in the populations of wild animals, both in terms of numbers and geographical distribution, reaching levels such as to represent an entity that is no longer negligible in terms of potential health risk factors for pets and humans.

Since 2012 the Lombardy Region has been equipped with a Wildlife Health Monitoring Plan which aims to monitor not only a specific group of diseases and related species in which their possible presence is known, but more generally also any spillover phenomena in the wildlife.

To date, the Izsler has registered only one positivity and further investigations are in progress aimed at defining the spread, distribution and ecology of this virus, which will also allow us to acquire useful information to define the prevalence / incidence of Iskv to better understand if there is a possible risk of transmission and spread to animals and humans. The Higher Institute of Health, the Ministry of Health have already been informed of the isolation and on 9 November Izsler is expected to communicate, through the Efsa system (European Food Safety Authority), of the emerging risks. Isolation of Issyk-Kul virus (Iskv) from bat.

Where does the Iskv virus come from

From a taxonomic point of view (hierarchical classification of living or inanimate elements), Iskv belongs to the Nairoviridae family, genus orthonairovirus which includes 41 species including the Congo-Crimean hemorrhagic fever virus (Cchfv). Most members of the genus are tick-borne viruses that can infect humans and other vertebrate hosts. Orthonairoviruses are spherical enveloped viruses with a diameter between 80 and 120 nm. They have a single-stranded segmented RNA genome of about 18.8 Kb in length consisting of three segments S (small), M (medium), L (large). At present, little is known about this virus: there are only a few reports dating back to the 70-80s in Russian. And recently portions of the ISKV genome have been detected in Germany in bats of the species Eptesicus nilssonii.