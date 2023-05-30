Island of the famous 2023, Corinne Clery is eliminated from the episode of May 29

In the episode of the Island of the famous 2023, broadcast on Monday 29 May, Corinne Clery was eliminated. You lost the televoting challenge against Nathaly Caldonazzo, Luca Vetrone, Pamela Camassa and Marco Mazzoli and you refused to stay on the last resort.

On Monday 29 May, Canale5 broadcast the seventh episode of theIsland of the famous 2023. The Island of Sant’Elena, home of the shipwrecked Gian Maria Sainato and Helena Prestes, has been closed. After winning a trial, the two competitors rejoined the game on Playa Fantasma. While Corinne Clery was eliminated, she lost the televoting challenge against Nathaly Caldonazzo, Luca Vetrone, Pamela Camassa and Marco Mazzoli.

Who is eliminated from the May 29 episode of Isola dei Famosi

The castaways of Playa Fantasma, who challenged each other in televoting, were Corinne Clery, Nathaly Caldonazzo, Luca Vetrone, Pamela Camassa and Marco Mazzoli. Corinne Clery was worsted. Here are the percentages, the question viewers answered was “Who do you want to save?”:

Marco Mazzoli 54%;

Pamela Camassa 21%;

Nathaly Caldonazzo 10%;

Luca Vetrone 8%;

Corinne Clery 7%.

When Corinne Clery was given the chance to stay on Last Resort, she said she didn’t feel like it. You preferred to return to Italy: “I couldn’t give anything more, thank you, it was a wonderful experience, but I’m going home”.

What happened in the seventh episode of the Island of the famous 2023

In the seventh episode of the Island of the Famous 2023, broadcast on Monday 29 May, Ilary Blasi, with Vladimir Luxuria and Enrico Papi witnessed challenges and comparisons between the castaways. Helena Prestes, after a heated confrontation, fought against Pamela Camassa, Alessandra Drusian and Cristina Scuccia and earned the right to return to the game together with Gian Maria Sainato. The Island of Sant’Elena has been closed forever. Ilary Blasi appeared impatient with the do-gooders of the castaways and reproached those who argue throughout the week and then, live, exchange affectionate hugs. Cristina Scuccia received a message from her mother. Then, the clash between Nathaly Caldonazzo and Andrea Lo Cicero, who did not spare themselves live, addressing heavy insults. Finally, Marco Mazzoli received a surprise, but to get it he had to wax live.