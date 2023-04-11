After the announcement of Alvin, confirmed correspondent of the reality show the contestants of this new edition have started to be announced are Fiore Argento, daughter of Dario Argento, Alessandro Cecchi Paone and her boyfriend Simone Antolini, the model Helena Prestes, the actor Christopher Leoni, Miss World Italy Claudia Motta, the model Pamela Camassa, the actress Corinne Clery, the showgirl Nathaly Caldonazzo and the singer and former nun Cristina Scuccia.

Then came the second part of the cast of the Island, in which the Jalisse also stand out: the authors of “Fiumi di parole”, the song that won the Sanremo Festival in 1997. Together with them there will be the irreverent duo of the “Zoo di 105” formed by Marco Mazzoli and Paolo Noise (who will participate as a couple, at least initially), the presenter Marco Predolin and the former rugby player and TV presenter Andrea Lo Cicero.