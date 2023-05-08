“Island of the Famous”: in five nominations

08 maggio 202319:59

Yes video Fourth date with “The Island of the Famous“. A real revolution breaks down on the island: the Tribe of the Accoppiados no longer exists and new balances will govern life on Playa Tosta. Marco Mazzoli and Paolo Noise embrace their wives Stefania&Stefania again and Mazzoli makes her a marriage proposal on his knees complete with a ring. The castaway who has to leave Playa Tosta is Christopher Leoni. The leaders are Pamela and Luca. In nomination Gianmaria, Fiore, Helena, Marco and Paolo.

“Island of the famous”, the emotions of the fourth episode





Simone absent due to health problems Simone Antolini had a little malaise related to blood pressure and is not present in the episode. “I’m tried and sad also because we either make this island as a couple or we don’t, I hope there are the health conditions for him to come back, I want to tell you that he wanted to say goodbye to everyone and to underline that he didn’t spare himself”, he explains Alessandro Cecchi Paone, Simone’s companion.

Helena against everyone Helena’s attitude continues to annoy the castaways who are tired of her ways and have decided to confront her. If many have defined her as a false, self-centered and highly constructed person, Mazzoli has decided to define her as the “Queen of soap operas” as he thinks she acts in favor of the camera: “She does her show, she’s doing a play” . Fiore attacks: “I don’t like the lack of respect towards anyone”. Cristina also believes that Helena is not sincere: “On some things she is not clear and transparent”. Helena, on the other hand, thinks that her classmates are behaving this way only because they are “envious”: “I just do the things I have to do”.

Christopher leaves Palya Tosta Cristina Scuccia, Andrea Lo Cicero and Christopher Leoni are the three castaways and one of them will definitely have to leave Playa Tosta. Ilary Blas: it is Christopher who has to leave the island and will continue his adventure on the island of Sant’Elena.

The changes in the tribes The Spirit of the Island has decided to dissolve the Tribe of the Coupled: from this moment on each Castaway will play as a single competitor in the respective Tribes to which they belong. Alessandro Cecchi Paone does not take well the news that the Accoppiados have to separate: “There is no explosion for any reason in the world“. To intervene from the studio are Ilary, Vladimir and Enrico who advise the Castaway to experience this change with more serenity: “In my opinion it is a game and you have to live it like this”. The women – Alessandra and Pamela – will become part of the Chicas Tribe, while the men – Fabio, Gian Maria, Alessandro, Noise and Mazzoli – will be part of the Hombres.

The first freediving competition The first freediving competition takes place between the Hombres and the Chicas represented respectively by Luca and Helena. The men’s team wins the test and the ingredients needed for the pizza.

The rescue chain sends Gianmaria and Fiore to televoting Fate saves Paolo who saves Marco, who saves Andrea, who saves Luca, who saves Fabio, who saves Alessandro. Gianmaria goes straight to televoting. Slavic fate Pamela who saves Alessandra, who saves Cristina, who saves Helena, who saves Corinne. Fiore ends up in televoting.

Mazzoli and Noise embrace their wives again For Mazzoli and Noise the lack of their beloved Stefania (they are both called that) is felt more and more, and so the two speakers embrace their wives again who arrive on the island with their dogs. During the last few episodes, Mazzoli had promised his Stefania that once he returned to Italy he would make her a marriage proposal. With a lot of ring. So she has the opportunity to make a promise of love on the Honduran beaches. “This program has made me realize how much I love you” says Mazzoli and, with a beautiful ring in his hands, makes his marriage proposal to his Stefania: “Stefania, do you want to marry me again?”.

Luca and Pamela leaders Luca and Pamela challenge each other in the rotisserie test to decree the leader of the week and gain immunity for themselves and no longer for the group. After ten minutes neither of them gives up and for the first time both are proclaimed leaders.

The comparison with Nathaly After spending a quiet week on the paradisiacal island of St. Helena, Nathaly is ready to take her revenge. Indeed, the Spirit of the Island has decided to give her a great opportunity that will allow her to regain her place on Playa Tosta. Before her, however, she is the protagonist of a confrontation with Alessandro. “Do you think Alessandro is the meanest person you’ve ever met?” Ilary asks her. The answer is not long in coming: “Yes, all this hatred that he has shown towards me is unjustified, I don’t want to see him anymore or even receive an apology from him anymore”. Alessandro reiterates that he never wants to have anything to do with her again: “We never met you and I don’t understand why we have to do it later … Nathaly says she will never accept my apologies, but I don’t intend to”.

Nathaly fails the test To return to Playa Tosta, Nathaly must beat the freediving record set by Isolde Kostner by more than 8 minutes. However, the test of “water at the throat” is not passed. The Caldonazzo then returns to the Island of Sant’Elena.

The appointment Pamela and Luca are the leaders. Gianmaria and Fiore are already on televoting. Helena appoints Alessandro, Fiore nominates Helena, Cristina votes for Paolo, Corinne nominates Mazzoli, Alessandra nominates Mazzoli, Mazzoli nominates Helena, Alessandro nominates Helena, Andrea nominates Marco, Paolo nominates Helena, Fabio nominates Helena, Gianmaria nominates Alessandro. Gianmaria, Fiore and Helena (nominee of the group) end up in the nomination. The leaders appoint Marco (voted by Pamela) and Paolo (voted by Luca).

