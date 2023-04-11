It’s almost time for the start ofIsland of the Famous 2023, but the controversy has already begun. The official cast of the castaways has been released, but it appears that some have not been confirmed in Honduras. The names are: Gianmarco Onestini, Serena and Elga EnarduLuca Di Carlo and Gian Maria Sainato.

From some rumors, it seems that they were excluded by Pier Silvio Berlusconi and Mediaset’s top management. And the reason is controversial: it seems that they have been taken out of the game to prevent the broadcast from ending up in the trash. All true? To clarify everything is Serena Enardu who says her story on Instagram: «Fake news».

What happened

Serena Enardu, former face of Men and women, vents on her account: «Several journalists have called me, but what should I tell you? Sister and I have never joined the cast of the Island, except through fake news but we shouldn’t have made it the Island. There was no negotiation, no haggling, not even a 1% chance…». And she adds: «Why do you have to invent this thing? it’s made up from scratch.”

The new edition

On Tv Sorrisi e Canzoni Ilary Blasi explained that initially there will be three tribes made up of one by men only, the other by all women and the third by couples. Nothing else has revealed about the dynamics that will be seen in the reality show. Alongside Totti’s ex-wife there will be commentators Vladimir Luxuria and Enrico Papi. In the role of correspondent, the punctual and easy-going Alvin was reconfirmed.

