island or bridge? – Health check

In Germany, every child is invited to a school entrance examination by the local health department before it starts school. It used to be about the children’s “readiness for school”, today more generally about their level of development, for example in terms of language development, vision and hearing, motor skills, weight, height and a few other things. The vaccination status is also recorded in the school entry examination. The details differ somewhat depending on the federal state and it is not always a medical examination, sometimes only a developmental screening by socio-medical professionals takes place.

Among other things, the school entrance examination is intended to determine the need for help, for example if the glasses are no longer sufficient, speech therapy would make sense, a preliminary German course or perhaps a clarification of a conspicuous screening finding at the pediatrician. In addition, it is advantageous if the school entry examination does not take place shortly before school enrolment, as a test of readiness for school, but instead, for example, in the penultimate year of daycare, so that there is enough support time if necessary. In Bavaria, the school entry examination is currently being brought forward for this reason. Another result of the school entry examination can also be that the child’s future school is informed about special requirements, for example if the child comes in a wheelchair.

The pediatric medical check-ups U8 at the age between 46 and 48 months or the U9, which can be taken from the 60th to the 64th month, i.e. around the time of the school entrance examination, have slightly different contents and goals. In addition, quite a few health problems are first identified during the school entry examination. The school entry examination is therefore considered a very useful thing in addition to U8 and U9.

Unlike the U-examinations, the school entry examinations are now somewhat standardized. Language tests, for example, are standardized and the children are not weighed by health department X without shoes and by health department Y with shoes. The results are transmitted anonymously to the competent state authorities (the vaccination status also to the RKI) and evaluated there epidemiologically. The reports on the results can be accessed online in most federal states. The underground investigations, on the other hand, have not been evaluated centrally for many years. The data quality was problematic, among other things, due to the individual examiner differences, the data could only be used to a very limited extent for epidemiological analyses.

In contrast, the data from the school entry examination are sometimes overestimated. For example, the Federal Association of Physicians in the Public Health Service wrote at the end of 2022 somewhat pro domo:

“The ÖGD implements (…) the most valuable epidemiological survey in Germany in the field of child health with the school entry examinations.”

This may be viewed differently at the RKI with a view to the Child and Adolescent Health Survey (KiGGS) with its much more extensive range of surveys covering the entire age range from 3 to 17 years, partly in longitudinal section. However, apart from the data from the health care system, there is no data source on children’s health that can be evaluated on such a small scale as the school entrance examination. The KiGGS does not even have data for the federal states, let alone for rural districts and urban districts.

Even more could be made of the school entrance examination if one could overcome its insularity. Although the parents receive a recommendation, for example to go to a speech therapist or a paediatrician, if a need for clarification or help is determined, it is not known what will happen as a result. It is not known whether the parents will follow the recommendation or whether something will follow that will really help the child. There is no systematic linking of data from the school entry examination and, for example, data from the associations of statutory health insurance physicians or health insurance companies.

This is not a new finding. In 1989, the medical sociologist Christian v. Ferber at a symposium on the future of the ÖGD, after he first addressed the then large differences in examiners in the school entrance examination, very correctly remarked:

“On the other hand, you will ultimately have to ask: What is the use of the school examinations if I don’t know what will happen to the abnormalities found in the further treatment, which is up to the paediatricians. Whether the people go there, how the further treatment is and so on. This is occasionally discovered by accident. But there is no actual feedback about it.”

(Source: MAGS NRW: The public health service of the future. Düsseldorf 1990, p. 181)

A few days ago, the President of the German Society for Social Paediatrics and Adolescent Medicine, Prof. Heidrun Theiss, called for the expansion of the child and adolescent health service in the ÖGD in the Tagesspiegel Background. According to Theiss, the children should not be forgotten in the implementation of the Pact for the ÖGD, the largest support program for the ÖGD for decades. One can only agree. For the school entry examination, it should not be forgotten what Christian v. Ferber demanded 30 years ago: to build the bridge to the care system not only via the individual recommendations for the parents, but also via the epidemiological evaluation of these recommendations.