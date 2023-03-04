A reader asked:

Isn’t it illegal to make false promises in drug advertising? The Biontech website states that the mRNA vaccines would prevent transmission to other people. Isn’t that outdated and proven that it isn’t?

I would be grateful for feedback on this, if this is not possible for you, I would also be happy if you take a critical look at the statements and the website of the company, since nobody else seems to be doing it anyway…

My answer:

First, here is the relevant section from the Biontech company page that readers are referring to:

Source: biontech.com/de/de/home/covid-19/mrna-vaccines.html (accessed on February 2nd, 2023)

There is indeed a notable statement here (which you can also see in the graph):

“Mode of action of mRNA-based vaccines

So the vaccine works by presenting small, harmless fragments of the COVID-19 virus to immune cells so they learn how to recognize and attack the virus. This allows for a rapid and specific immune response when exposed to the actual virus. This prevents its replication and spread in the human body and transmission to other people.”

Here, too, the use of the rhetorical bag of tricks: Instead of “spike proteins”, BioNTech is talking about here “small, harmless fragments of the Covid-19 virus”. Perhaps BioNTech has now realized that the production of spike proteins they induced appears to be anything but small and harmless? The avoidance of the word “spike proteins” I would like to see almost as revealing for this obfuscation…

The fact that their product does not prevent transmission to other people does not seem to have arrived. And the “replication and spread in the human body” is theoretically only given if the corona viruses could penetrate the blood, see, among other things:

But the “belief” that the gene injections prevent infections and transmissions is not uncommon among the “corona witnesses” to date and is still widespread.

The ban on false promises and drug advertising is a “legal issue”. But here, too, we have seen for the last three years that nobody really adheres to prohibitions and laws as long as it serves the “vaccination campaign”. I don’t have to write more about it – or do I?

