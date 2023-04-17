“Isola dei Famosi”, follow the first episode live

April 17, 202320:41

In prime time on Canale 5 the reality show hosted by Ilary Blasi, the correspondent in Honduras is Alvin: 16 shipwrecked people divided into three tribes









Yes video In the early evening on Channel 5 starts the new edition of “The Island of the Famous“. At the helm of the program, for the third consecutive year, there is Ilary Blasi. Special envoy to Honduras Alvin. The commentators are in the studio Vladimir Luxuria and, for the first time, enrico daddy. I 16 castaways on the beaches of Cayo Cochinos divided into three tribes.

“Isola dei Famosi”, the emotions of the first episode





The Three Tribes of the Castaways “Tribe of Women”: Fiore Argento, Nathaly Caldonazzo, Pamela Camassa, Corinne Clery, Claudia Motta, Helena Prestes and Cristina Scuccia. “Tribe of men”: Christopher Leoni, Andrea Lo Cicero and Marco Predolin. “Tribe of couples”: Alessandro Cecchi Paone and his boyfriend Simone Antolini, Marco Mazzoli and Paolo Noise and the Jalisse (Alessandra Drusian and Fabio Ricci). At the center of the reality show is survival on the island with one goal: to win. In fact, only one of the competitors will win the final jackpot of 100,000 euros in gold tokens (half of the amount will be donated to a charity proposed by the winner).

Ilary Blasi is ironic about divorce Ilary Blasi introduces the seventeenth edition of Isola dei Famosi (his third as presenter) on the notes of Freedom and makes fun of his divorce: “A man who was next to me is no longer there: we say goodbye to Nicola Savino! But for a one who goes another comes, Enrico Papi will be at my side”. Vladimir Luxuria intervenes speaking in German: “Haven’t you learned the language yet?”. Ilary’s answer is not long in coming: “There are many languages…”. Meanwhile, Alvin rides a jet ski to the Palapa, half in a tuxedo, half in a bathing suit.

Corinne Clery is the first to dive Corinne Clery is the first to dive but first reads the note inside the fortune cookie: “The heart has no wrinkles”. “The heart will not have wrinkles but the others like this”, replies Blasi. “My secret is to live thinking that the glass is always full,” says the actress before diving in. Corinne has recently returned single: “Now I think only of myself, I’ve always been in a couple, since I was 17, I’m happy to share this experience with many women”.

Cristina Scuccia’s entrance “We all remember her as a nun but from tonight we will know her in her new guise, here is Cristina Scuccia”, Ilary begins. “It is important to live life fully, life is a gift, this is an experience of sharing and courage, if I can be of help to someone I have already won”, explains Scuccia. “Have you ever thought about who made you do it?” asks Blasi. “Yes, until a second ago… I have many fears, fear is not the companion of the light and therefore I will face my fears”. “We both took our vows (you in church and I in parliament) and we are both exes, happy birthday”, Vladimir Luxuria intervenes. Cristina gets on the helicopter.

Cecchi Paone celebrates one year with Simone “We have been together for a year, I quote an old film, I married you for joy, Simone is serious and reliable and keeps me cheerful and in a constant state of amusement”, explains Alessandro Cecchi Paone speaking of his partner Simone while toasting with champagne on the boat . “You took him to starve on the island.. what a beautiful anniversary…” provokes Blasi. “It’s an unforgettable honeymoon…” replies Alessandro. “At least in this edition you won’t sleep,” teases Luxuria.

The Jalisse land in Honduras After 26 non-consecutive at the Sanremo Festival, the Jalisse find a ladder on the Isola dei Famosi. The couple is greeted by Alvin with lots of flowers. “We are ready and energized, our victory in Sanremo bothered us for this reason they no longer wanted us, but we are here and we will give our best”, they say. They are the first couple to land on the island: “The island has brought good luck to the Cousins ​​of Campagna, maybe it brings good luck to us too!”.

The first test rewards The seven Chicas of the Women’s Tribe face the first reward test: the shipwrecked in this edition do not have any objects available for survival. Each castaway who manages to place the buoy in a basket will have the right to choose two objects. All contestants make it.

news wrapper_more todayNews”> Daily News

news show-mobile” data-block-on-consent=”” data-slot=”/4758/rti_tgcom/televisione” json=”{ “targeting”: { “pos”:”1″,”purl”:”tgcom24.mediaset.it_televisione_isola-dei-famosi_2023_isola-dei-famosi-prima-puntata_63621954-202302k.shtml”,”keywordURL”:[“www.tgcom24.mediaset.it”,”televisione”,”isola-dei-famosi”,”2023″,”isola-dei-famosi-prima-puntata_63621954-202302k”,”shtml”],”sezionePagina”:[“televisione”,”isola-2023″,”amp”] }}”>

Related THE CAST OF SHIPWRECKED



INTERVIEW WITH “COURIER”



news last-news“> Latest TV arrivals {{#articles}} {{{title}}} {{/articles}}