Isola dei Famosi, the person Cristina Scuccia is in love with is a Spanish woman

Cristina Scuccia she confessed that she was in love. The news has been circulating about her for some time that she is engaged to one spanish woman known to Madrid.

Isola dei Famosi: two exceptional castaways

The event of the evening will kick off with a surprising element: the arrival of Nikita Pelizon e Aldo Montano, two figures well known and loved by the Italian public. They have reached Honduras with a twofold mission: on the one hand, to assist shipwrecked tribes, and on the other, to reserve a pleasant surprise for their companions Helena Prestes and Andrea Lo Cicero. The latter are currently on the beach of Playa Palapa, where they are facing the daily trials of survival as shipwrecked.

A major change is planned during the episode: the previously separate tribes will dissolve. This event, certainly disconcerting for the castaways, will completely revolutionize the structure of the game. From here on, in fact, the competition will take the form of an authentic “all against all”. Without a doubt, this will lead to new balances and new alliances, making reality TV even more compelling and unpredictable.

After the temporary elimination of Gian Maria Sainato, currently on the same island of Sant’Elena together with Christopherand the public’s decision to re-enter Nathaly Caldonazzo in the game, there are three castaways under the lens of televoting: Helena Prestes, Pamela Camassa and Fabio Ricci of the Jalisse. This public choice represents a turning point in the game, being able to cause significant changes in the balance of forces within the Island.

The person Cristina Scuccia is in love with is a woman

A surprising indiscretion related to the life of Cristina Scuccia it has recently rocked both Spain and Italy. According to this revelation from Spain, the former nun would have spent some time in Spain after abandoning her religious life.

The indiscretion, which has all the characteristics of a media scoop, would be based on a testimony that suggests a particular sexual orientation of Cristina Scuccia. There are many speculations and rumors circulating regarding this point, fueling the gossip about Cristina Scuccia. Rumors have spread of an alleged relationship with a Spanish woman, whose identity has not been revealed.

Even gossip magazines such as Diva & Donna have investigated the story of the alleged Spanish girlfriend of Cristina Scuccia. More than a month after entering the Isola dei Famosi, Cristina herself revealed that she was in love with a person without mentioning her identity or gender. We’ll see what will happen in the next episodes when certainly Ilary Blasi will investigate the love life of the It hurts.