Isola dei Famosi, the report cards: Blasi Shakira (score 9), Papi is not funny at all (score 4)

Ilary Blasi, a shipwrecked person dies and makes another one: vote 9 “And why haven’t you thought of a name to send to televoting? What were you doing sitting there for an hour?”. There is a very specific characteristic that makes Ilary Blasi the best reality show host on the market. Actually, two. The first, indispensable, is the ill-concealed and dutiful contempt for the shipwrecked, the same contempt felt by the public when they are willing to humiliate themselves in this way in order to scrape together that shred of “glory”. The second is the fact that she remained the only woman to helm a show for the dead of fame on the generalist. Attil-Ilary has always not conceded a whining or a word too many, she hates the dilated times that will lead her to close the program at two in the morning anyway and she does nothing to hide it. Last year, she kicked off her shoes to humbly imply that she’d gotten “some.” Today we find her slouched in the studio during the (always incomprehensible) rehearsals that the contestants are called to perform in Honduras, fighting between fishing nets and eco-mud. Obviously, she couldn’t care less. The important thing is that they do it quickly. One of us. “Come on, take off your headphones and jump”, she urges the most fearful to jump from the helicopter into the tumultuous Honduran waters. “Someone could get hurt,” local correspondent Alvin points out to her as the competitors flounder towards the shore like lame dogs. “It doesn’t matter: when a shipwrecked person dies, another one happens, so we have reserves!”, she replies. She enters the studio to the tune of George Michael’s Freedom and doesn’t miss fox references to her divorce from Francesco Totti. As Shakira sings in the famous “revenge song” against the ex Gerard Piqué: “A woman doesn’t cry, a woman invoices”. Blasi also does it with much more style than the Colombian singer. She included the gaffe: “I don’t like the able-bodied” that will feed the memetic universe between now and the end of the edition, at least. As she herself said to close the recent interview with Verissimo: “Bastian like this”. And she advances too!

Enrico Papi overflows, it's not his job: vote 4 A vuvuzela would be more enjoyable. Enrico Papi's role as commentator is very narrow. And he does nothing to hide it. With the eagerness of a hungry beast, he never misses an opportunity to talk about the others, including the presenter, believing himself to be hilarious. He isn't. When Blasi points out to him that he has substantially "spoiled" the name of the Jalisse that she was about to announce, he replies: "Sorry, this is not my job". And he shows. In order to get noticed, at a certain point he engages in what we could define as a sad game of parcels, making an extensive analysis of the costumes of two handsome "Hombres" of the cast. Unfortunately, we are not interested in him. During this first episode, Papi was a constant background noise: he always had a joke, a clarification, some "brilliant" comment to utter, as if it were all three members of Gialappa's put together in the golden age. Furious Enrico (at the perceived lese majesty of not driving) overflows and, for the moment, presents himself to the public as a "shoulder" who would love to be the rest of the body. In the hope that there is a ninja technique to put it in silent mode and that Ilary will find it as soon as possible, already resigned, we suffer it. Very.

Fiore Argento is truly a little flower (formerly an instant cult): 8.5 rating Perhaps the best castaway of this first episode, Fiore Argento appears totally unaware. As if taken aback by the cameras, she watches them curiously before uttering a hoarse word. 53 years old, she is presented as a tiger, but for now she appears at the perfect zenith of placidness, a most unlikely, and therefore irresistible, tree-hugging hippie. “Sorry, I just want to know what I’m doing here,” she asks over and over, as if she hadn’t signed a contract, taken several planes and even spent a week with all the other fellow sufferers before the show started. Wonderful. Certain that her almost dreamlike detachment will give great satisfaction to this edition, for now we know how much her colleague from the shipwreck Marco Mazzoli blurts out: “she is always hungry”. Perhaps also for this reason, during one of the traditional coconut and blood tests set up to pull off two in the morning, she immediately pounced on the dreaded papaya and bean food mix. Fearless. In an attempt to create the first emotional moment of the edition, Blasi makes her listen to a vowel from her father Dario Argento: “I’m very proud of you, you’re my little flower”. “I miss Dad a lot, she comments, he is the funniest person I know, he makes deadly jokes”. We would not have expected it but, if so, someone put him in contact with Enrico Papi. Please.

(The ex) Sister Cristina annoys: vote 4.5 In 2002 Giacomo Celentano, son of the mythological "Molleggiato", took part in the Sanremo Festival with an embarrassing song and the expression of someone who would have much preferred to stay at home perpetually painted on his face. He was at the Ariston only by virtue of her surname, as (the ex) Sister Cristina Scuccia owes her participation in the reality show to the mere fact of having renounced her vows. It is clear that the authors focus a lot on her: unlike the other competitors, she enters the scene alone, she can count on the presence of her mother in the studio and the columnists Papi and Luxuria already admit that they have a weakness for her. If the character's storyline is undoubtedly "strong", unfortunately the personality is missing here. We certainly don't expect perfect television times from today's secular Cristina, but neither do we expect her to launch into morbid explanations every time she opens her mouth. Like her, on the other hand, she unfortunately she does her. With a property of synthesis that until now we believed to belong only to Pierluigi Diaco, Cristina annoys. For her everything is a metaphor, something symbolic and she can't wait to paraphrase it for us. As if that were not enough, she preaches: "God is life, therefore I choose life" she affirms several times, trying as soon as she can, that is always, to portray herself as a beautiful message of freedom and the courage of lions. We don't know if anyone will want to take Cristina Scuccia's life and shipwreck as an example, what is certain is that Mazzoli, a competitor on whom we place great hopes, is already on a war footing. She says she knows how to get her out of the game "in diabolical ways." For this, we pray.

Marco Mazzoli and Paolo Noise, desecrators in the name of Leo: vote 8 Even the worst have hearts. Marco Mazzoli and Paolo Noise, the irreverent conductors of Lo Zoo di 105, are shipwrecked on L’Isola dei Famosi with the wigs of the Cousins ​​of Campagna in charge. And anyone who has seen the past edition knows how much this is a sign of very bad intentions. Fortunately. In reality, before jumping from the helicopter, Mazzoli makes an unexpected heart-warming tribute: “I want to dedicate this launch to Leone di Lernia who made a historic edition in 2006. Leo, this is for you!”. After the memory of the companion of a thousand and more crimes who passed away in 2017, the two begin to cause damage: they do not recognize Nathaly Caldonazzo who, very offended, replies piqued: “I will give you the opportunity to let you know who they are”. Furthermore, a tasty background, Noise and Mazzoli reveal that they have an unfinished business with the Jalisse: “Once we invited them on the show, promising them that we would help them write a song that would not only make them return to the Festival but also win again . We were just lying.” Now, in the midst of chariots, they will have a lot of time to keep their word (ill) given. The Jalisse, moreover, do not seem to be particularly stubborn types. Will our anti-heroes manage not to get kicked out with a curse? By eye, we feel we can go too far: absolutely not.

The Jalisse think of the Ariston (and they even make them believe it): vote 5 The end justifies the means. It has been twenty-six years since Alessandra Drusian and Fabio Ricci, the Jalisse, have been rejected by the Sanremo Festival. But they try again every time. Today, not without a certain strategic flair. That is, by participating in the Isola dei Famosi. It is the female half of the duo who candidly admits it: "Oh, last time at the Cousins ​​of the Country, coming here brought good luck!". Questionable fact, but so be it: the Jalisse tread the Honduran beach as if it were the stage of the Ariston and the authors, scoundrels, make them believe it. For their entrance, a wooden stairway is grafted onto the shore which the two are called to descend with the prestigious theme song of the kermesse in the background. "That staircase doesn't seem like much to me, yet he says it cost us more than Vladimir Luxuria's cachet!", points out the always suave presenter Ilary Blasi. With ferocity. The same that, undoubtedly, animates the two singers, who have been willing for a lifetime to be made fun of in order to achieve their goal. Will they succeed? Maybe. Of course, if they went there just to proclaim their desire for the Festival, they could have stayed on Instagram. It's not that Amadeus, like anyone on Italian soil, hasn't already been aware of it for over two decades at least. In short, if good morning starts in the morning, Drusian and Ricci threaten to be nothing more than we expected to see: two extras parked there in the hope of grabbing something better. To put it in rivers of (almost) their own words, the question seems to arise from the eyes of both: "But what does this reality show language have to do with us?". Waiting for answers, we yawn.