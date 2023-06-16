Isola, Helena Prestes under accusation, first Luxuria «You made her out of the vase», then Blasi «It depended on me …”

Looks bad for Helena Prestes. The provocateur par excellence of this edition of the Isola dei Famosi made Vladimir Luxuria lose his nerves during the semi-final on Friday 16 June, and ended up in the last resort with Caldonazzo.

The accusations

Helena Prestes, who lost the televoting against Gian Maria during the live broadcast of the Isola dei Famosi, ended up at the center of the storm due to her constant quarrels with all the castaways. In particular, the model accused Cristina Scuccia of being false and during the day time Pamela Camassa put her in line.

«You’re provoking everyone – Camassa told Prestes – It takes a lot to get Cristina out of the loop and you succeeded.

You said “the nun is dead” you always gossip and pretend to be polite. That’s right, you said ‘dead nun without humanity. But do you realize what you said? Look how offensive it is. You can’t offend people like that.”

The accusation of Luxuria

After the live clip, Vladimir Luxuria lashes out at Helena Prestes: «You really took it out of the jar. You mustn’t allow yourself to talk about her past.’

Helena loses televoting and ends up on the last resort with Caldonazzo. Before closing the televoting, Blasi, as always, talks about the path of the nominees: «Helena, you arrived on the island with the eyes of a lamb and the heart of a wolf. Your companions immediately noticed this double soul and tried to push you away in every way, but you always remained balanced on yourself with your gaze turned to your goal: victory”.

Ilary Blasi’s frost

Before the verdict, Helena thanks Blasi for the nice words, but the presenter freezes her: “One of my authors wrote it, it’s not my bag, it depended on me …”

Last updated: Friday 16 June 2023, 11.33pm



