The law of judicial reform that would save the Israeli premier Benjamin Netanyahu from his judicial troubles “it must be stopped, immediately”. Be the Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant is the owner of the agriculture Avi poet have asked Netanyahu to stop the process of the reform against which Tel Aviv was held for the twelfth consecutive Saturday manifestation very involved. They followed one another throughout the day protests in many parts of the country. About 1,000 protesters, led by a group representing the military reservists, staged a sit-in under Gallant’s house, the location of which had already been revealed by the media. According to the media and the opposition, the reform is ad personam in addition to the fact that in the original version the appointment of new ones judges would be in the hands of the members of the coalition of government, the most right-wing in the country’s history.

“We need to find national unitythe minister said in a televised address to the nation. “Already now there is a clear, immediate and concrete danger to our national security”. Gallant, who said he was willing to pay “a personal price” for his ideas, he asked that the blocking of the law be accompanied by the end of the demonstrations and the beginning of “a dialogue of reconciliation between the parties”. “The current events in Israeli society – Gallant said again – also involve the armed forces. Feelings come from everywhere anger, of grief and utter disappointment of an intensity I have never seen before. I see how the source of our strength is eroding. As Defense Minister of Israel, I say most clearly that the lacerations that are occurring in our society are also penetrating the military and other institutions of safety“.

Words that the leader of the far-right party did not like Jewish power and Minister for National Security Itamar Ben Gvir, who appealed to the premier so that licenses Gallant immediately: “He surrendered to those who threatened insubordination in the army,” he said. Harsh criticisms of Gallant were also voiced by Likud members, including Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi and MP Tali Gotliv. Likud parliamentary list coordinator Ophir Katz warned Gallant that if he votes in the Knesset against judicial reform next week, “his career in the party will end.”

Agriculture Minister Dichter has asked for time “at least until April 26, Independence Day”. According to Dichter – former head of Shin Bet and one of the top leaders of the Likud – “there is no other way out”. Also another authoritative member of Netanyahu’s party – the former Speaker of the Knesset Yuli Edelstein – renewed the request for the immediate halt of the process of the law.