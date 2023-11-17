Israel and Gaza. Stop the massacre.

Letter to the Lancet from a group of doctors of various nationalities

Through this Letter, we, as doctors and individuals from diverse countries and backgrounds, implore our colleagues around the world and the international medical community to raise their voices and condemn any and all violence against civilians. We call on our colleagues to pressure their governments to make every effort to prevent further military aggression against innocent people.

The shocking and inhumane attack on 7 October 2023 by Hamas against Israeli civilians resulted in the loss of at least 1,400 lives and an additional 240 hostages, including 33 children 1. This act of terror provoked the ongoing Israeli attack on Gaza Strip. We underline our unreserved condemnation of all forms of violence against any segment of the civilian population, regardless of ethnicity, nationality, race or religion.

There are approximately 2.3 million Palestinians living in Gaza, half of whom are children. After the October 7 attack, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) deprived Gaza of essential resources, such as water, electricity and fuel. Following pressure from the United Nations, around 20 trucks with essential medical aid have entered through the Rafah border, but this is still not enough to address the serious humanitarian crisis2.

Additionally, the IDF has banned journalists and humanitarian organizations from Gaza, blocked telecommunications and internet services, and expanded ground operations in northern Gaza. Reports have emerged of attacks on schools, hospitals, civilian infrastructure and UN ambulances3. On October 31, 2023, Jabalia Camp, a large refugee camp in Gaza, was bombed by the IDF4.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, the bombings killed more than 10,000 Palestinians, including more than 4,000 children5. Every 10 minutes a Palestinian child is killed. Subjecting Gazans to collective punishment constitutes a violation of international humanitarian law and is expressly prohibited by international treaties, including Common Article 33 of the Geneva Conventions6.

The United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution on October 27, 2023, calling for an “immediate, lasting and prolonged humanitarian truce” between Israeli forces and Hamas in Gaza. The resolution also calls for the “continuous, sufficient and unhindered” provision of life-saving supplies and services to the civilian population confined in the Gaza Strip7. Although 120 member states voted in favor of this resolution, the blockade and military operations continue, without any prospect of a ceasefire from Israel.

Sheraz Yaqub, MD, PhD, FEBS1,2, Ernesto Sparrelid MD, PhD3, José Sampaio-Neto, MD, MS4, Kristoffer Lassen, MD PhD1, Stephen J Wigmore MD, FRCSEd5

1 Department of Hepatopancreatobiliary Surgery, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. 2 Instute of Clinical Medicine, University of Oslo, Oslo, Norway. 3 Division of Surgery and Oncology, Department for Clinical Science, Intervention and Technology, Karolinska University Hospital, Karolinska Institute, Stockholm, Sweden. 4 Pediatric Liver Transplant Service, Pequeno Príncipe Hospital, Curitiba, Brazil. 5 Clinical Surgery, University of Edinburgh, Royal Infirmary, Edinburgh, UK.

Collaborators supporting this Letter:

Davit L. Aghayan, MD, PhD, The Intervetion Centre, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway

Luca Antonio Aldrighetti, MD, PhD, Vita-Salute San Raffaele University, San Raffaele Hospital, Milan, Italy

Stavros A. Antoniou, MD, PhD, MPH, FEBS, FACS, Department of Surgery, Papageorgiou General Hospital, Thessaloniki, Greece

Fabio De Freitas Busnardo, MD, PhD, Department of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, Sao Paulo State Cancer Institute, Faculdade de Medicina da Universidade, Sao Paulo, Brazil

Bjørn Edwin, MD, PhD, The Intervention Centre, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway Zane Hammoud, MD, FACS,

John Dingell VA Medical Center, Wayne State University School of Medicine, Department of Surgery, Detroit, USA

Airazat M. Kazaryan, MD, PhD, Department of Gastrointestinal Surgery, Østiold Hospital Trust, Grånum, Norway

Pål-Dag Line, MD, PhD, FEBS, Department of Transplant Surgery, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway

Miguel Angel Lopez-Gonzalez, MD, Neurosurgery Department, Loma Linda University, California, USA

Mohammed Ahmed Idrees Saadelnour, MD, Khartoum ENT Hospital, Sudan

Mushegh A. Sahakyan, MD, PhD, Department of Hepatopancreatobiliary Surgery, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway

Raghuram Sampath, MD FAANS FACS, Northwest Permanente/Kaiser Foundation of Northwest, Clackamas, Oregon, USA

Konstantin V. Sementsov, MD, PhD, North-West State Medical University, Saint-Peterburg, Russia Ajith K Siriwardena, MD, FRCS, Hepato-Pancreato-Biliary Unit, Manchester Royal Infirmary, Manchester, UK

Alberto Büge Stein, MD, University Hospital Cassiano Antônio de Morais, Vitória Espírito Santo, Brazil

Robert Sutcliffe, MA MB BChir FRCS(Gen) MD, University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Trust, Birmingham, UK

Helena Taflin, MD, PhD, Department of Transplantation, Sahlgrenska University hospital, Gothenburg, Sweden

Hany Takla, MD FACS FASMBS, Wentwoth Douglass Hospital, USA Kjetil Taskén, MD, PhD, Institute of Cancer Research, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway

Silvio Valdec, Clinic of Cranio-Maxillofacial and Oral Surgery, Center of Dental Medicine, University of Zurich, Zurich, Switzerland

Cherisse N. Vinoya, MD, Mariano Marcos Memorial Hospital and Medical Center, Philippines

Original article

(1) Israel and Gaza: the killing of civilians must stop . Our translation

The Lancet, Published online November 10, 2023 https://doi.org/10.1016/S0140-6736(23)02517-5

