Israel – Hamas at war, today’s news | Gaza, bombs and clashes between houses. Hamas: «Refugee camps hit, dozens of victims». Blinken in Israel on Friday

The latest news from Wednesday 1 November on the war between Israel and Hamas, live.

• the 24th day of the war: 8,525 Palestinians died, according to Hamas; 1,400 of them were Israelis; 240 hostages in Gaza.

• On the evening of Friday 27 October, Israel launched unprecedented bombardments on Gaza and began a ground operation in the Strip. There is violent fighting between the IDF and Hamas.

• Some were bombed refugee camps in Gaza, there are many victims.

• Yemen’s Houthi rebels, supported by Iran, attacked the Israeli city of Eilat.

06.45 am – The point of the situation, so far

(Gianluca Mercuri) The bombings, the deaths, the Unicef ​​alarm, the worrying wave of anti-Semitism in France. Point by point:

• The fields hit yesterday

There are three: in addition to Jabalia, to the north-west, Al Shati and Nuseirat to the north-east. Dozens died in the air raids. For Israel these are nests of terror. The forces of the Jewish State are advancing ever deeper into the north of the Strip, towards the densest residential neighborhoods.

• The clashes between the houses

The Israelis never use the term invasion and keep their operational plans a mystery, but CNN says they noticed many more tanks than when the attack began on Friday evening. The soldiers encountered tenacious resistance from the militiamen. As expected, the mujahideen emerged from the tunnels, engaging the enemy and setting up ambushes, writes Guido Olimpio. Two Israeli soldiers died, the first in this ground offensive.

• The alarm in the West Bank



The Jabalia effect may further inflame the other Palestinian territory, where today the president of the National Authority Mahmoud Abbas (Abu Mazen) proclaimed a day of anger. There are fears that the situation could spiral out of control in an area where Israeli settlers, heavily armed by Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, are putting pressure on the Palestinians – 118 dead in the last three weeks – with the declared aim of a their mass expulsion. The anger of the Palestinians is told by Lorenzo Cremonesi from Hebron: The Israeli soldiers tell us that we cannot leave the house, the settlers attack us.

• The massacre of children

Gaza is a cemetery for thousands of children, denounces James Elder, a Unicef ​​official. The figures are shocking: 3,450 minors killed and increasing every day. Drinking water is at 5 percent of the usual capacity. In total, according to the Ministry of Health in Gaza, the Palestinians who have died are almost 9 thousand.

• Civilians remaining in the North

The Israeli army continues to order the population of the North of the Strip to move to the South: 800 thousand people have already done so, but hundreds of thousands more have remained in the North, in the heart of the path that the ground assault is following. They are in houses still standing or crammed into hospitals, already overloaded with patients and with few supplies. The Israelis accuse Hamas of deliberately hiding among civilians and repeat that they will strike terrorists wherever they are.

• The humanitarian crisis

More than half of the population of the Strip had to abandon their homes. The World Health Organization says that all 13 hospitals in the northern area have received orders from Israel to evacuate, but doctors refuse because it would be a death sentence for many patients.

• Aid and Egyptian openness

Yesterday, 50 aid trucks entered the southern Rafah crossing, the highest number so far. The Egyptians are willing to open the Rafah crossing today to allow the wounded Palestinians to be treated, at the same time they deploy the tanks to avoid a massive flow of refugees, writes Davide Frattini.

• The attack from Yemen

For the third time, the Shiite Houthi militiamen tried to hit Israel: this time the city of Eilat was targeted, but the missile was stopped by the Israeli shield. In recent days the launches had been intercepted by the Saudis and the Americans. In any case, this alarm from the South, added to Hezbollah’s launches from Lebanon, fuels a climate of siege in the Jewish State and the desire for a strong reaction.

• American concerns

Secretary of State Antony Blinken responded thus to a Senate hearing, while demonstrators outside called for a ceasefire: We are all committed to protecting the lives of civilians, we all know the suffering that occurs. But it is imperative to stand by our allies when their security and their democracy are threatened.

• Why it’s important

Because with these words the Biden administration confirms that for now it does not want to go beyond moral suasion on the Israeli government, which maintains carte blanche. The United States has so far made very significant recommendations – Don’t repeat our post-9/11 mistakes, President Biden said during his visit to Israel – but without setting red lines. The American priority remains however avoid both vertical and vertical escalation — a carnage that takes on intolerable contours — is horizontal — an extension of the conflict as an effect of the carnage. what Blinken will reiterate on Friday, when he returns to Israel.

• But what are Israel’s plans?

For now, the absolute priority of responding to Hamas (by destroying it) and divisions in the government have prevented real post-war plans for Gaza from being developed. So for now only the military apparatus is responsible for imagining the future. Who is thinking of an Arab interposition force and then the return of the PNA to Gaza (our Review talked about it).

• What about Hamas’ plans?

Andrea Nicastro interviewed one of the leaders of the Islamist movement, Ghazi Hamad, in Beirut. Who told him among other things: We have caused a great shock and now everyone is taking action to prevent the problem from spreading beyond this 365 kilometer long strip of ours. Well, we are no longer the only ones suffering and worrying. We are paying a great price in blood, but it was necessary. We’ve been fighting alone for years. But on October 7th a victory: we destroyed the myth of Israel as a military superpower. There are countries willing to enter into security pacts with Israel because they are convinced that it will be able to face Iran or other threats. Instead, Hamas has demonstrated that Israel is beatable. We couldn’t do it for free, but we are ready to pay again.

•Antisemitism in Paris

Stefano Montefiori tells it like this: About sixty Stars of David were painted in the night between Monday and Tuesday on the walls of the 14th arrondissement, not far from the Montparnasse district. As the Nazis did in Germany after 1933 and the fascists in Italy after 1938 to indicate shops run by Jews, in the Paris of 2023 some unknown people have used the Stars of David to mark buildings and banks. Since the Hamas terrorist attack on October 7, 857 anti-Semitic acts have been reported in France and law enforcement has made 414 arrests.

06:16 am – Another 9 Israeli soldiers died yesterday. There are 326 in total

The Israeli army has released the names of nine soldiers who were killed in yesterday’s fighting in Gaza. Thus, 326 Israeli soldiers have lost their lives since the attack on 7 October. Two more soldiers were seriously injured yesterday in fighting in Palestinian territory, according to the army which launched an offensive in Gaza after the Hamas attack. (breaking latest news) Cop 010611 NOV 23

06.13 am – More than 50 victims of yesterday’s bombing of the Jabaliya camp

The Israeli army’s bombing of the largest refugee camp in the Gaza Strip to eliminate a Hamas leader has caused dozens of deaths and hundreds of injuries, despite appeals to spare civilians. This was announced by the Ministry of Health of the Hamas government (which has controlled Gaza since 2007) according to which yesterday’s bombing of the Jabaliya camp (which hosts 116,000 refugees), in the north of the territory, caused more than 50 deaths and hundreds of injuries . In an AFPTV video, at least 47 bodies wrapped in shrouds can be counted lying on the ground in the courtyard of a hospital after being pulled from the rubble. The Israeli military confirmed the bombing, saying it had successfully targeted Ibrahim Biari, believed to be responsible for the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel, who was in a vast underground tunnel complex from where he directed the operations . We managed to reach Ibrahim Biari and a large number of terrorists who were with him were killed. Underground infrastructure used by terrorists also collapsed, said Jonathan Conricus, spokesman for the Israeli forces. As for civilians, he stressed that the army has repeatedly called on them to evacuate the northern Gaza Strip, a war zone. He added that he hopes they make the right decision and evacuate to safer areas in the south. But the south has also been subjected to regular Israeli bombing since the beginning of the conflict, leaving no safe place to take refuge, the United Nations and humanitarian organizations have denounced.

05.43 am – Attack on the refugee camp, firm condemnation from Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia has condemned in the strongest terms the Israeli bombing of a refugee camp in Gaza, which left dozens dead and, according to Israel, targeted a commander of the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia condemns in the strongest terms the inhumane bombing by Israeli occupation forces on the Jabaliya refugee camp in the besieged Gaza Strip, which has killed and injured a large number of innocent civilians, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said. .

05.35 am – Witnesses: there are Israeli troops south of Gaza city

South of Gaza city, Israeli troops are still trying to cut Gaza’s main highway and the parallel road along the Mediterranean coast. Some witnesses report this, according to the Guardian. Zaki Abdel-Hay, a resident of the area, told the Associated Press that people are afraid to venture there. People very scared. Israeli tanks are still nearby, he said, adding that constant artillery fire could be heard near the road. The Israeli army then published photos of the ongoing ground operation on Telegram.

05.24 am – Missile from Lebanon towards Israel

The Israeli army intercepted a surface-to-air missile launched from Lebanese territory towards a Defense Forces drone. the army itself makes it known on social media. In response, IAF (Israeli Air Force) planes hit the origin of the missile launch, as did the terrorists who carried out the launch, he adds.

05:06 am – An air threat south of Eilat intercepted by the Israeli defense

The air defense team of the Israel Defense Forces has intercepted an air threat identified earlier in the Red Sea area, south of the city of Eilat. No threat was posed to civilians and no infiltration into Israeli territory was identified. The IDF themselves reported this on X.

04.55 am – Communications and internet interrupted again in Gaza

The Palestinian telecommunications company Paltel announced on X that there is another complete disruption of all communications and Internet services with the Gaza Strip. Dear citizens of our beloved homeland, – we read in the post – we regret to announce the complete interruption of all communications and Internet services with the Gaza Strip, due to the new interruption of previously reconnected international routes. Gaza lost access to the Internet last Friday but the lines were later restored.

