Israel – Hamas at war, today’s news |Heavy bombings in Gaza during the night. Blitz by Israeli special forces, 250 hostages freed

05.12 am – UN, 50 thousand pregnant women left without treatment in Gaza and the West Bank

The UN has launched an emergency appeal for donations worth $294 million to meet the “urgent needs” of the most vulnerable residents of the West Bank and Gaza Strip, where more than 400,000 Palestinians have fled their homes in recent days and around 50,000 pregnant women who no longer have access to care.

05.02 am – Heavy bombing in Gaza during the night

Heavy Israeli bombardments are also hitting the Gaza Strip during the night, particularly near the border. This is demonstrated by videos posted on social media by residents and a note from the Israeli Air Force. “Even at night, and at any time, hundreds of IAF aircraft continue to attack forcefully and seriously damage the enemy’s capabilities”: this is the comment on a video posted by the Israeli Air Force on social media. Israel says it dropped 6,000 bombs, weighing 4,000 tons, on Hamas targets in Gaza in six days, hitting more than 3,600 targets.

02.59 am – Blitz by Israeli special forces, 250 hostages saved

«The elite Flotilla 13 unit was deployed to the area surrounding the Gaza security barrier in a joint effort to regain control of the Sufa military post on 7 October. The soldiers rescued approximately 250 living hostages. Over 60 Hamas terrorists were neutralized and 26 arrested, including Muhammad Abu A’ali, the deputy commander of Hamas’ southern naval division.” The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) wrote this in a post on

01.53 am – The dead in Gaza are 1537, among them 500 children and 276 women

1,537 Palestinians died in the Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip, including 500 children and 276 women: this was reported by the enclave’s Ministry of Health, quoted by the Washington Post. The injured were 6,612, including 1,644 children. Meanwhile, the Israeli Air Force reported on

01.50 am – UN, there are more than 423 thousand displaced people in Gaza

According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), more than 423,000 people have been forced to flee their homes in the Gaza Strip under siege and bombardment by the Israeli army. The number of displaced people in this densely populated territory of 2.3 million people rose from 84,444 people to 423,378, according to a statement from the United Nations office.

01.35 am – US Senate calls for sanctions against those who finance Hamas

The US Senate will vote on a motion on Monday to ask the international community to impose sanctions to limit the flow of money and weapons to the Hamas militia, following the bloody October 7 offensive in Israel. Thirty Democrats and 27 Republicans signed the text declaring full solidarity with Israel and committing the United States to provide military assistance.

01.33 am – Egypt invites Palestinians to stay in Gaza

The Egyptian president, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, said, according to the Guardian, that the inhabitants of Gaza must “stand firm and remain in their land” while calls for Cairo to allow safe passage for fleeing civilians are growing from Gaza. The only viable route to escape is through the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza.

01.27am – London sends surveillance planes, two warships and 3 helicopters

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke to Benjamin Netanyahu to confirm the country’s support for Israel following the Hamas attack. This was announced by a Downing Street spokesperson, as reported by The Guardian newspaper. Sunak confirmed that the UK had authorized a significant support package to be sent to the region, including RAF surveillance planes, two Royal Navy ships and three Merlin helicopters.

01.05 am – Human Rights Watch: Israel also used white phosphorus in Gaza

Human Rights Watch “verified, based on videos and witness accounts, that Israeli forces used white phosphorus in military operations in Lebanon and Gaza on October 10 and 11, 2023, respectively. The videos show multiple aerial explosions of white phosphorus fired from artillery on the port of Gaza City and on two rural locations along the border between Israel and Lebanon.” This is what the humanitarian association writes. White phosphorus, which can be used as a smoke screen or as a weapon, HRW continues, «has the potential to cause harm to civilians due to the severe burns it causes and its long-term persistent effects on survivors. Its use in densely populated areas of Gaza violates the requirement under international humanitarian law.”

01.01 am – Mocks elderly Israeli woman taken hostage, pizzeria closed in West Bank

Israeli IDF soldiers closed a pizzeria in Hawara, in the West Bank, after it posted an advertisement on social media mocking an elderly Israeli woman taken hostage by Hamas. Haaretz reports it. The military intervened after Channel 12 TV had shown the advertisement and a group of settlers had attempted to attack the place. Soldiers and border police intervened and dispersed the settlers, stopping two of them.

00:58 – Hamas militants had detailed maps of Israeli cities and military bases

Hamas militants were armed with detailed maps of cities and military bases they wanted to target when they entered Israel to attack. The documents written in Arabic were recovered from the attack sites and are now being examined by Israeli authorities. The Wall Street Journal reports this, underlining that the documents indicate that from the beginning not only military installations but also civilians were targeted. The documents also offer the possibility of evaluating the intelligence information held by Hamas and the degree of planning of the attack.

00:55 – Hamas accuses Israel of genocide in Gaza

Hamas accuses Israel of carrying out “genocide” in Gaza. Ghazi Hamad, a senior Hamas official, in a video statement to Al Jazeera, speaking in English, argued that “Western countries that offer military aid to Israel participate in the killing of Palestinians instead of seeking a solution to the conflict and occupation ». According to Hamad «there is no safe area where people in Gaza can seek refuge or shelter. Every area and every building is under possible attack. Everyone is targeted and vulnerable to Israel’s killings, including women, children, the elderly and even the disabled.” Then Hamad denounced Israel’s “illegal and immoral” siege of Gaza which prevents fuel and humanitarian supplies from entering the territory. «Israeli leaders – says Hamad – are giving clear instructions to their army to carry out genocide against more than two million citizens in the Gaza Strip. We are faced with crimes unprecedented in modern history.”

00.51 am – Blinken arrived in Amman, will meet Abbas and the king of Jordan

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has arrived in Amman, Jordan. This was reported by CNN, which recalls that Blinken will meet Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Jordanian King Abdullah II during the day. After Jordan, Blinken will travel to Qatar, one of the key players in talks with Hamas to try to obtain the release of the terrorist group’s hostages, CNN writes.

00.48 am – Throws stones at Israeli soldiers, 17-year-old killed in West Bank

A 17-year-old Palestinian was shot and killed in the West Bank town of Qalqilyah. Haaretz writes this, explaining that the spokesperson of the IDF, the Israeli armed forces, stated that the young man was killed by Israeli soldiers because he threw stones. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Ramallah, the deceased is Mehdi Majed Salim, from the village of Jayyus.

00.46 am – USA: FBI on alert after threats from Hamas

The FBI on alert after Hamas’ call for mobilization today. «We are aware of the call to action that could lead to demonstrations in the United States – says the FBI -. We work with our law enforcement partners to share intelligence and identify and destroy any threats that may emerge.”

00.43 am – WHO: 11 health workers killed in Gaza since Saturday

The World Health Organization (WHO) says it has documented 34 attacks on healthcare supplies in Gaza since Israel’s retaliatory raids began last Saturday. Eleven on-duty health workers were killed and 16 injured. The BBC reports it. The WHO also says that emergency medical teams’ access to the field has been hampered by damage to infrastructure. Nineteen health facilities and 20 ambulances suffered damage, the organization concludes.

00.40 am – White House: 27 US citizens killed, 14 missing

“The number of Americans killed has risen to 27 and the number of missing today is 14. We are obviously doing everything we can to support and inform the families.” Thus during a briefing at the White House, the spokesperson of the National Security Council John Kirby. Contact with Israeli officials is ongoing, Kirby said, to obtain as much information as possible, and starting tomorrow, the US government will arrange charter flights to provide transportation from Israel to European destinations.

00:37 – Macron: Hamas is terrorism, it seeks the total destruction of Israel

«Hamas is terrorism. He seeks the destruction of Israel.” French President Emmanuel Macron says so on `X´. «I speak on behalf of all of us – says Macron – when I say that we share Israel’s pain. We are bound to Israel by the pain of mourning. At this moment, 13 of our compatriots have died during the attacks. 17 compatriots, including children and adults, are missing, some of whom are certainly held hostage. We will do everything we can to ensure they are released.”

