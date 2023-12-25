Home » Israel – Hamas at war, today’s news | Israel, raid on a refugee camp in central Gaza: at least 70 people killed
Israel – Hamas at war, today’s news | Israel, raid on a refugee camp in central Gaza: at least 70 people killed

• It is the 79th day of the war: more than 20,400 Palestinians dead, including around 8,000 children, according to Hamas. In Israel 1,200 died in the October 7 attack.
• Netanyahu: «We will not stop until we win».
• Egypt proposes a three-phase plan to end the conflict and release the hostages.

10.17pm – Hamas: the toll from the raid on Al-Maghazi has risen to 70 dead

The Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip’s Health Ministry said at least 70 people were killed in an Israeli raid that hit several houses in the Al-Maghazi refugee camp in the center of the Strip. The ministry’s spokesperson, Ashraf al-Qudra, said that “the number of martyrs from the Al-Maghazi massacre has so far risen to 70”, after explaining that the raid destroyed a “residential block” and that the “toll probably will increase” given the large number of families residing there.

In another incident, the ministry said 10 members of a family were killed in a raid on Jabalya camp.

