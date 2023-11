The IDF: “We will soon start fighting inside the city.” Netanyahu: “No ceasefire until the hostages return.” Blinken met Abu Mazen. The PA “will assume all its responsibilities” for the West Bank, East Jerusalem and Gaza as part of “a comprehensive political solution”, the Palestinian leader said. Iran threatens the USA: “They must implement a ceasefire or they will be hit hard”, while Khamenei meets the head of the Hamas political office. Pope hears Iranian President Raisi

