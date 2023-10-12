0
Israel-Hamas war, rocket warnings over Israel again. LIVE Sky Tg24 War government in Israel. At least 1,200 dead in Gaza, almost 339 thousand displaced – News – Ansa.it ANSA AgencyStorm on Moni Ovadia. Balboni: “His words are an insult to the victims”: “Now leave the Comunale” the Resto del CarlinoWhy was Israel taken so by surprise? Is there anyone who knew? La7 Current affairsIsrael’s army: ‘We are striking Gaza on an unprecedented scale’. Crawling in the dark, the only power plant shut down – News – Ansa.it ANSA AgencyView full coverage on Google News