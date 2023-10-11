Israel – Hamas war, towards total offensive in Gaza. Rocket barrage on Ashkelon

The US Command has announced that the aircraft carrier ‘Gerald R. Ford’ has reached the eastern Mediterranean. Alongside this ship, which has nuclear capabilities, an attack force has arrived, including at least five destroyers and numerous aircraft, “to discourage any

actor who tries to exacerbate the situation or broaden it

war.” “The arrival of these highly capable forces in the region is a strong signal of deterrence and should discourage any actor hostile to Israel from attempting to take advantage of this situation,” said General Michael Kurilla, commander of the US Command.

