Israel-Hamas war, truce underway. Exchange of 13 hostages expected at 3pm. LIVE

by admin

According to Hamas sources in the area, the Israeli army clashed with Palestinians who were traveling to the northern Gaza Strip against military orders. Sources say two people were killed by gunfire in the central Gaza Strip and others were injured. Eyewitnesses reported that the army had used tear gas. An Israeli soldier explained that these reports were under investigation.

An army spokesperson released a statement in Arabic on Friday saying that under no circumstances will people be allowed to travel from the south to the north. “We urge you not to approach the armed forces or areas north of Wadi Gaza,” the statement read. Tsahal invited the population to take advantage of the ceasefire, which will last at least four days, to stock up on basic necessities. “The north of the Gaza Strip is a combat zone and it is forbidden to stay there.”

According to eyewitness accounts, hundreds of people left after the ceasefire and began checking their homes in the north and trying to find relatives.

