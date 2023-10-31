Israel-Hamas war. Violent fighting in Gaza. Jabalia refugee camp hit. LIVE

After the bombing in the Jabalia refugee camp, Hamas urges Arab and Muslim countries “to take a historic and decisive position to stop the massacres” committed by Israel, and what it describes as a “genocide” against the Palestinian people. This was reported by Al Jazeera online, according to which in a statement Hams also states that “the massacre of the Zionist terrorist occupation in the Jabalia camp is tolerated by all countries, governments and organizations that support this Zionist terrorist entity”.

Israeli troops have announced that, in the last few hours, Tsahal soldiers have been engaged in “fierce clashes against Hamas terrorists inside the Gaza Strip”. According to the army, the military killed dozens of “terrorists” during today’s fighting, as well as seized weapons.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces entered the north-western area of ​​Gaza and were present in al Karama, a neighborhood north of Gaza City, and on Salah al-Din Street, the main highway of the Strip.

At least 50 people were killed and many others injured in Israel’s nightly raids on the Gaza Strip, according to Palestinian sources. Warning sirens at the border. The deaths in the Gaza Strip have risen to 8,525. This was announced by the Hamas Ministry of Health.

