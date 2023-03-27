March 26, 202321:21

The police used fire hydrants to disperse protesters in front of the premier’s house. Usa: “Deeply concerned, compromise is urgently needed”









Photogallery – Justice reform, protests outside Netanyahu’s residence in Israel



In Israel he first Benyamin Netanyahu he fired Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. He announced the prime minister’s office. Gallant had called in a public speech on Saturday to stop the law judicial reform in the name of national unity. The disputed reform is splitting the country.

Demonstrations in Tel Aviv and also in Jerusalem in front of the residence of Israeli Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu against the minister’s dismissal. The same happened in Beersheva and Haifa. Meanwhile, it has been learned that the secretary general of the Histadrut, the powerful Labor union, Arnon Bar-David, has announced a press conference for Monday during which he could announce a general strike.

600,000 demonstrators took to the streets across the country More than 600 thousand people took to the streets in Israel to protest against the judicial reform. Channel 12 reports it.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid attacked Netanyahu’s decision, arguing that “the prime minister can fire the minister, but he cannot dismiss the reality of the people of Israel who are resisting the madness of the majority.”



Despite the protests, the government’s intention is to enact the entire provision for the coming week and, in any case, before the break in the Knesset (

Parliament, ed) for Passover. It is no coincidence that a Knesset commission is convened for Monday to examine the key question of the Committee for the appointment of judges of the Supreme Court. Netanyahu’s goal is to bring the members of the Committee to 11 (instead of 9 today) ensuring the prevalence of politically appointed members over technicians.

Usa: “Deeply concerned, compromise is urgently needed” “We are deeply concerned about ongoing developments in Israel, including the potential impact on military responsiveness raised by Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who further underlines the urgent need for a compromise.” US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said this in commenting on Prime Minister Netanyahu’s dismissal of the minister.

“Democratic societies – he continued – are strengthened by genuine checks and balances and fundamental changes should be pursued with the broadest possible base of popular support. We continue to strongly urge Israeli leaders to find a compromise as soon as possible based on a broad popular support”.

news wrapper_more todayNews”> Daily News

news show-mobile” data-block-on-consent=”” data-slot=”/4758/rti_tgcom/mondo” json=”{ “targeting”: { “pos”:”1″,”purl”:”tgcom24.mediaset.it_mondo_israele-netanyahu-licenzia-ministro-difesa-riforma-giustizia_62726483-202302k.shtml”,”keywordURL”:[“www.tgcom24.mediaset.it”,”mondo”,”israele-netanyahu-licenzia-ministro-difesa-riforma-giustizia_62726483-202302k”,”shtml”],”sezionePagina”:[“mondo”,”amp”] }}”>

Related high voltage in the middle east



IN THE COUNTRY THE PROTESTS DON’T STOP



news last-news“> Latest arrivals from Mondo {{#articles}} {{{title}}} {{/articles}}