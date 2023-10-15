Israel prepares the ground offensive, Netanyahu: “We will defeat those bloodthirsty monsters.” The UN: «Gaza towards the abyss»

Israel is preparing to launch the long-awaited ground offensive in the Gaza Strip, 8 days after the massacre carried out by Hamas in the south of the country. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is still in the region to try to limit the conflict and avoid a humanitarian disaster (today he met Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Saudi Arabia), while in the Strip the civilian population is squeezed between the bombings of IDF and the invitation to abandon the northern area as soon as possible. Reasons why the land offensive could be postponed for a few more days. In the meantime, the first meeting of the national unity government launched this week to manage the state of war was held today in Tel Aviv, with the “co-optation” into the executive of the former chief of staff Benny Gantz and other politicians until a few days ago in opposition like Gideon Saar and Cadi Eizenkot. “We will dismantle Hamas,” promised Benjamin Netanyahu speaking at the beginning of the meeting, preceded by a solemn minute of silence in memory of the victims of the terrorist attack. «We are working tirelessly, as a team and a united front. The unity among us sends a clear message to the national team, to the enemy and to the world“, said the Israeli prime minister, who reiterated how “our splendid soldiers at the front know that the entire nation is with them, and they are ready to take action at any moment to defeat those bloodthirsty monsters who attempted to destroy us.”

The death toll and hostages in Gaza

Gaza is being “pushed into an abyss”, the UN said Bbc, while the Palestinian Ministry of Health has updated estimates of deaths and injuries in the last week. The number of victims in Gaza and the West Bank has risen to 2,384, while the wounded are 10,250. In the morning, the Arab Ahli Anglican hospital in Gaza was hit by some Israeli missiles. The announcement was made by the Anglican archbishop of Jerusalem, Hosem Naoum, who specifies: «two floors were damaged and 4 people were injured. The ultrasound and mammogram room was damaged.” Among the victims of this morning’s air strikes is Billal Al Kedra, the Hamas commander in the city of Khan Younis, in southern Gaza. According to the Israeli army, he was responsible for the mass killing of civilians in the Nirim kibbutz, in southern Israel, last Saturday. On the other hand, there are 126 Israeli hostages and those of other nationalities in the Strip, the Israeli Army confirmed this morning. According to Hamas, 13 hostages were killed in recent days by Israeli air raids, including some foreigners. According to Reuters, at least 279 Israeli soldiers have died since October 7, while the overall number of victims in the country is over 1,300.

The wait for the ground intervention The United States, according to what AFP has learned, will evacuate its citizens from Israel on Monday, by sea. Israel will only launch “significant military operations” once civilians have left Gaza, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson told CNN. “The important thing to focus on is that we will only begin significant military operations when we see that civilians have left the area,” said Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus. “It’s really important that people in Gaza know that we have been very, very generous with time. We gave ample notice, more than 25 hours.” Meanwhile, the eviction of the city of Sderot begins, located close to the strip, which was the scene of Hamas attacks and which was repeatedly hit by rocket attacks. “This is not the time to stay in the city,” said Mayor Allon Davidi. The city has 30 thousand inhabitants who will have the right to stay in guesthouses at state expense in safer places in Israel. According to the media, evacuation is not mandatory and those who deem it appropriate can remain in their homes. Meanwhile, this morning an anti-tank missile was launched at the Shtula moshav in northern Israel from the Lebanese border. The IDF is hitting targets in southern Lebanon, where the attack reportedly started. In the Gaza Strip people drink salt water

Meanwhile, the exodus of civilians towards the south continues, with many fleeing Gaza City, despite appeals from Hamas to stay. The new phase, the spokespersons of the armed forces announce, is imminent. The commanders of Hamas and Islamic Jihad targeted Israeli cities with rockets yesterday, until a more massive launch on Tel Aviv at 9 pm. The Strip continues to remain without electricity and on the coast the blackouts have caused the desalination system to explode. In practice, sea water comes out of the taps. More than 2,000 Palestinians have died, including civilians and combatants. Yesterday the English BBC broadcaster verified and confirmed what appears to be an Israeli bombing of a fleeing convoy: the impact, which was not filmed, caused 70 deaths. The Israeli army labels the affair a Hamas lie.

Iran’s warning

Iran sent a message to Israel tonight via the UN envoy to the Middle East explaining that it does not want further escalation and that it will have to intervene if the Israeli operation in Gaza continues. The site reports it exclusively Axios, citing two diplomatic sources familiar with the situation. “The responsibility (for the continuation of Israeli attacks) lies with the United Nations, the Security Council and the states that are leading the Council towards a dead end,” the Iranian mission added. In the morning, Tehran’s warning becomes more concrete: if Israel invades Gaza, the Iranian government warns, “no one can guarantee control of the situation”.

China’s position

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi yesterday had a telephone conversation with his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on the crisis in the Middle East, noting that Israel’s actions “went beyond the scope of self-defense”. While Tel Aviv “should seriously listen to the appeals of the international community and the UN Secretary General to stop the collective punishment of the people of Gaza.” Both, according to a Beijing diplomatic note released today, “expressed concern about the situation in Israel and Gaza”. All parties, Wang added, “should not take any action to aggravate the situation and should return to the negotiating table as soon as possible”, having as their absolute priority every effort to guarantee the safety of civilians, to open humanitarian relief channels on first and to safeguard the fundamental needs of the population of Gaza. «China believes that the historical injustice against Palestine has lasted for more than half a century and cannot continue: all peace-loving and justice-loving countries should speak out and call for the implementation of the ‘two-state solution’ as soon as possible. possible”, noted the head of Chinese diplomacy, assuring that Beijing “is willing to collaborate with Saudi Arabia and other Arab countries to continue to support the just Palestinian cause and to reach a global, just and lasting solution”. Faisal said Saudi Arabia “condemns all attacks against civilians and opposes Israel’s forcible relocation of Gaza residents out of the region,” calling for a humanitarian aid network and ensuring that Saudi Arabia Saudi is willing to collaborate with China “so that all parties respect international humanitarian law to protect civilians from harm and in compliance with Security Council resolutions on the Palestinian issue”.

What the final operation will be like

Yesterday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, after visiting the sites of the massacre in Southern Israel, the beeri and Kfar Aza kibbutzim, also met the fighters on the field, including the commander of the parachute brigade. He told the soldiers: “Prepare yourselves for what is about to happen.” While on US Central Command said on social media that A-10 ground attack support aircraft will soon join F-15s already in the area. CNN reported it.

Hamas leaders urge citizens to stay while they stay in Doha

Ismail Hanyeh, one of the leaders of Hamas, who lives in Qatar, calls for “no removals within the Strip nor exile in Egypt”. Another fundamentalist leader, also from Doha, told the American magazine yesterday New Yorker that the organization is “willing to release the hostages” if Israel stops the military campaign.

(photo ANSA/EPA/MOHAMMED SABER)

Read also:

Share this: Facebook

X

