Israel, protests and clashes after the green light for justice reform: dozens of arrests

Photogallery – Israel, protests after the go ahead of the judicial reform



Protests in Israel, where anti-government protesters blocked the Ayalon highway, in Tel Aviv. Clashes with the police, dozens of arrests. Demonstrators took to the streets after the Knesset, Israel’s unicameral parliament, approved the crucial point of the dispute judicial reform, the so-called “reasonableness clause”. The oppositions, shouting “shame”, left the hall indignant, boycotting the vote. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, together with his allies from the nationalist and religious right, has pushed forward with determination the reform, despite the massive protests that have lasted for months.

More than 1,000 protesters are blocking the highway as police try to force them off the road. A large number of police officers deployed on the highway to disperse the protesters including with water cannons. The situation is very chaotic. Local media speak of 34 arrests throughout the country, of which 15 in Tel Aviv alone. At least 4 officers were allegedly injured and three demonstrators suffered minor injuries after a van plowed into the procession in a suburb of the city.



Netanyahu: ‘A new rule is not the end of democracy’ “The approved law is by no means the end of democracy, but rather the realization of the will of the electorate and therefore the very essence of democracy”. This was stated by Netanyahu, who has opened up “a dialogue with the opposition in the next few days”.

“We have made a moderate adjustment to restore the balance between powers”, added the prime minister, underlining that all of this “does not justify” the protests and “the upheaval of the country”. “By the end of November – he continued – it is possible to reach agreements” with the opposition.