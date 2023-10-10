Israel, raid on Rafah. Italians return from Tel Aviv. The son of the missing Italians: ‘Italy help us’ – News

After new warning sirens signaling arrival from Gaza into southern Israel, including the city of Beersheba and areas of the Negev, the Israeli army is currently conducting “large-scale attacks on Hamas terror targets” in the Strip . The military spokesman made this known. According to media reports, a rocket landed in an open area near Be’er Sheva and witnesses reported that there were injuries. Meanwhile, the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in Gaza has risen to 704, including 143 children and 105 women. The number of injured is around 4,000.

Meanwhile, an Israeli air strike hit the Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza this morning, the second raid in less than 24 hours. This was reported by the border authorities on the Gaza side, according to the Washington Post. The raid hit the stretch of road between the Egyptian and Gaza sides of the crossing, leaving “a hole that hinders transit to and from the Egyptian side.” The Rafah crossing had just been repaired following an Israeli airstrike last night, Iyad al-Bazum, spokesman for Gaza’s Hamas-controlled Interior Ministry, told Sky News Arabia.

For further information Agenzia ANSA Giorgia Meloni at the Synagogue of Rome: ‘There is hatred towards an entire people’ The Prime Minister entered without making any statements (ANSA)

And Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh assures that he will not hold “discussions on prisoners and hostages in the hands of resistance forces” until the end of the military campaign. “The last few days have shown us that we have no choice: we must end Hamas’ control over Gaza and its military capabilities to eliminate the threat to Israel.” The Israeli ambassador to Rome Alon Bar on .

United Nations warning to Israel: the total siege of Gaza is “forbidden” by international humanitarian law. Israel’s blanket siege of the Gaza Strip is prohibited under international law, UN human rights chief Volker Turk has said. “The imposition of sieges that endanger the lives of civilians by depriving them of essential goods for their survival is prohibited by international humanitarian law,” he underlined in a statement.

Last night conversation between Biden, Meloni, Macron, Scholz and Sunak: from the 5 leaders “firm support for Israel and condemnation of Hamas”.

Last night they were around 200 targets hit by aviation Israeli in the Strip. Above all – explained the military spokesperson – to Rimal and Khan Yunis. The Israeli army considers the two locations “as favored terrorist centers” of Hamas from where “a large number of terrorist attacks against Israel are directed”. Among the targets were many “operational residences” of Hamas and Islamic Jihad militiamen. The Israeli army has warned Palestinians to leave Gaza for Egypt and said it has “full control” of the border.

To know more Escape from Israel

WHO, open a humanitarian corridor on the Gaza Strip Thousands towards the Rafah crossing to enter Egypt (ANSA)

The appeal of the son of the missing Italians: ‘Help us’



“Priority to the lives of the hostages, the priority is to bring them home immediately, we hope Italy can also help us.” This is the appeal launched by Nadav Kipnis, son of the missing Italian-Israeli couple, contacted by Rai News 24. “My father is disabled, he has an illness that makes his immune system and his muscles very weak. If my parents were kidnapped, as we believe, we hope dad can have the drugs he needs”, he added. “We have no official confirmation, but we have information that leads us to believe that they were kidnapped: we have tracked their cell phones, which are not at home, and there is a video of terrorists kidnapping people in their neighborhood,” he said again. Nadav Kipnis talking about parents. On the other hand, he added, the lists of victims are starting to circulate and their names do not appear.

The Pope calls the parish priest of Gaza



“Yesterday I spoke with Pope Francis who showed me his closeness and his prayers for the entire ecclesial community of Gaza and for all the parishioners and inhabitants”. This was revealed to SIR by the parish priest of Gaza, Father Gabriel Romanelli, currently stuck in Bethlehem, waiting to return to his parish, the Holy Family, the only Catholic one in the Strip. “I thanked the Pontiff for his appeal for peace in Israel and Palestine last Sunday at the Angelus – added the religious -. Pope Francis gave his blessing so that everyone could feel his closeness”. Currently the Gaza parish hosts 130 refugees and others are hosted in nearby parish structures. “The bombings – says Father Romanelli, reporting testimonies from his parishioners – are continuous and harsh. The fear of a land invasion is rising”.

The first 200 Italians from Tel Aviv at Pratica di Mare



The two military planes that brought back to Italy the first 200 compatriots who wanted to leave Israel have landed in Pratica di Mare. Two more military flights are scheduled. Approximately another 200 Italians will board the Italian Air Force vehicles in Tel Aviv. During the day, after the arrival of around 200 people, in two different Boeings, two more flights were scheduled with the same military plane. The operations ordered by the Ministries of Defense and Foreign Affairs are managed by the Joint Forces Summit Coordination in coordination with the Maeci offices. In the next two flights the arrival of 180-200 Italians is expected, who will also land at the military airport of Pratica di Mare. At the end of the day, 400 Italians will have returned from Israel.

Israeli army, 123 soldiers killed in clashes with Hamas



124 Israeli soldiers and 37 police officers have been killed since last Saturday during clashes with Palestinians, most on the border with the Gaza Strip. This was reported by the army quoted by the Times of Israel. Among these also Jonathan Steinberg, commander of the Nahal Brigade and Colonel Roi Levy, 44 years old, commander of the Ghost unit. Israeli authorities did not report the exact number of people taken hostage, but the army said it had informed more than 100 families that their relatives are Hamas prisoners.

Hamas, ready for a long war and the exchange of prisoners



Hamas is ready to fight a long war with Israel and will use the dozens of hostages held in Gaza to secure the release of Palestinians held in Israel and abroad, an official of the militant group said, quoted by international media. Ali Barakeh, a member of the group’s leadership in exile in Beirut, said Hamas has a long-lasting arsenal of rockets. “We have prepared well for this war and to face all scenarios, including a long war,” Barakeh said, adding that Hamas will use the hostages to secure the release of people held in Israeli prisons and even some Palestinians imprisoned in the United States. United. Barakeh explained that only a small number of senior commanders inside Gaza knew about Saturday’s incursion into Israel and that even the group’s closest allies had not been informed ahead of time. He denied reports that Iranian security officials helped plan the attack. However, he added that allies such as Iran and Lebanese Hezbollah “will join the fight if Gaza is subjected to a war of annihilation.” Barakeh said even Hamas itself was shocked by the scale of its operation, saying it expected Israel to prevent or limit the attack. “We were surprised by this great collapse. We were planning to get some results and take prisoners to exchange them. This army is a paper tiger.”

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

