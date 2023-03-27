Tel Aviv police chief among protesters in Ayalon

Tel Aviv police commander Ami Eshed appeared among demonstrators who took to the streets in protest after the ousting of Israeli defense minister Yoav Gallant after he called for a halt to the controversial justice reform process , on which the country is splitting. In a video circulating on social media, the local police chief is seen walking among the demonstrators who blocked Ayalon, Tel Aviv’s arterial road, accompanied only by an agent while the people cheer him on.