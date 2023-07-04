Israeli army raid on Jenin, eight Palestinians killed

The Israeli military departments that last night began the offensive against Jenin, in the north of the West Bank under occupation since 1967, announced in recent weeks by the local media and forcefully invoked by the extreme right, are allegedly trying to isolate the refugee camp from the rest of the city to the government. The Israeli defense ministry and the Shin Bet (intelligence) speak of a “limited operation” and not a long-term reoccupation of Jenin. The goal would be to capture – more likely to eliminate – the leaders of the fighters of the various Palestinian armed factions who have been the protagonists of the attacks that have taken place in recent months against soldiers and settlers.

In the last few hours, dozens of people have been arrested and dozens of houses searched. Sharpshooters were placed on the roofs of dozens of houses. At least 15 drone and helicopter attacks were also launched against buildings that Israel describes as “command centers of armed groups”, weapons and explosives depots. The military bulldozers are also destroying the roads leading to the refugee camp, hindering the arrival of emergency vehicles. Much of the refugee camp is without electricity.

Palestinian fighters responded with automatic weapons fire and detonated a bomb under a bulldozer causing only damage. At least eight Palestinians have been killed: Samih Abu al-Wafa, Hussam Abu Dhiba, Aws al-Hanoun, Nour al-Din Marshoud, the identity of three is still unknown. Thirty were injured, seven of whom were in critical condition. There would be no Israeli military casualties. Another Palestinian was killed last night in Al Bireh (Ramallah) during the protests that began in various towns after the start of the offensive against Jenin. Since the beginning of the year, about 130 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank, not a few of them civilians, and more than twenty Israeli soldiers and settlers.

The attack was triggered shortly after midnight from the Al-Jalama checkpoint. Drones and helicopters began carrying out airstrikes as dozens of vehicles entered Jenin. Ron Ben Yishai, the newspaper’s military commentator Yedioth Ahronoth, reported that the attack on the Palestinian city was planned a year ago. Fighters in Jenin, he added, prepared for the arrival of Israeli armored forces but were surprised by airstrikes. The armed groups for their part let it be known that “they will resist Israeli aggression”. Hamas and Jihad Islami have urged to repel the attack. The possibility remains open that rockets will be fired at Israel from the Gaza Strip if the military operation does not end soon.

A condemnation of the Israeli offensive came from Nabil Abu Rudeineh, spokesman for the president of the Palestinian National Authority (PNA) Abu Mazen, who spoke of a “crime against Jenin committed by the occupation forces”. Abu Rudeineh called on the international community to “break its shameful silence and take serious action to force Israel to stop its aggression against the Palestinian people.” The military forces of the PNA, however, remain in their bases and are not intervening in the fighting.

