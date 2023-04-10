In a surprise move the Israeli premier Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed as defense minister Yoav Gallant whom he fired weeks ago over judicial reform issues. “There have been disagreements, even heavy ones, but – he said in a press conference on the current security situation in Israel – I have decided that Gallant remains in his charge of maintaining Israel’s defense”. justice reform, which gives greater powers to the government against the judges and their decisions, is strongly contested and is the basis of the many demonstrations that have been taking place in the country for months now. In the face of growing public pressure Netanyahu he deferred its approval. Despite the national state of alert, 250,000 Israelis also took to the streets the day before yesterday, for the fourteenth consecutive Saturday – to demonstrate against the reform. Israel “is under terrorist attack” but “my government will restore calm and security”, said the prime minister accusing the previous government of letting its guard down and the current demonstrations against the reform and to have allowed the enemy “to interpret them as one lack of determination” in the country. “We will repel these attacks – she underlined – and we will beat our enemies”.

Today was another tragic day in the country. A 15-year-old Palestinian boy, Muhammad Oweidat Bilhanwas shot dead today by fire from Israeli military during a clash in the refugee camp Aqabat Jaber, near Jericho (West Bank). Two other Palestinians were hospitalized after being fired upon by soldiers who apparently entered to capture wanted persons. There are 98 Palestinians killed since the beginning of the year alone, including 18 minors. She died in hospital in Jerusalem Lea Lucy Deethe mother of two sisters killed in a Palestinian bomb attack on Friday ad Hamra, in the Jordan Valley. In that attack, the mother was seriously injured and for days the doctors tried to keep her alive. The three were also British citizens. Israeli casualties since the beginning of the year rise to 19.