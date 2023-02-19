Home Health Israeli raid on Damascus, 15 dead for NGOs – Last Hour
(ANSA) – BEIRUT, FEBRUARY 19 – According to the NGO Syrian Observatory for Human Rights based in Beirut, the Israeli raid on Damascus caused 15 deaths, including civilians. The Syrian state agency Sana speaks of a missile that hit “residential buildings”, causing “deaths and injuries”, but does not specify the number. The attack took place in the central district of Kafr Sousa, it seems near an Iranian cultural center.

AFP journalists in Damascus report hearing loud explosions shortly after midnight local time, followed by ambulance sirens. (HANDLE).

