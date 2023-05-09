Israeli raid on the Gaza Strip, 12 dead and 20 wounded

According to local authorities, the death toll from tonight’s Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip has risen to 12 dead, including three leaders of Islamic Jihad but also some children. There are also 20 injured. The Israeli army for its part has announced that it has carried out targeted operations against three commanders of the al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian Islamist movement which Israel considers “terrorist”. Islamic Jihad confirmed in a statement the deaths of three officials it identified as Jihad Ghannam, secretary of the Military Council of the Al-Quds Brigades, Khalil Al-Bahtini, member of the same council and commander of the Brigades for the Northern Gaza Strip , and Tareq Ezzedine, “one of the leaders of military action” of the movement in the occupied West Bank, which he coordinated from the Strip.

A state of alert was proclaimed by Israel in the area surrounding the Gaza Strip, amid fears of rocket attacks by Islamic Jihad following the killing of three of its military leaders. Israeli roads close to the Strip have been closed and traffic on the railway line has been halted between Ashkelon and Sderot. Residents in the area have been ordered to stay close to shelters and sheltered rooms. Military radio reported that hundreds of reservists had been called up.

