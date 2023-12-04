Israeli raids during the night near Rafah and Jabalia hospital, at least 13 dead

Israel, 200 Hamas targets hit during the night, the operation continues

There were 200 during the night attacks against Hamas targets in Gaza, while the ground offensive continues throughout the Strip. The army made this known, explaining that among other things, “an infrastructure” of Hamas was destroyed in Beit Hanoun in the north of the Palestinian enclave, used to attack soldiers. In the school complex – added the military spokesman – the troops “found two tunnel entrances, one of which was an explosive trap and other weapons”.

Blinken-Qatar contacts, Erdogan in Doha today

The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a post on X he wrote that he “talked to Qatari Prime Minister Al Thani of ongoing efforts to facilitate the safe return of all hostages and to further increase levels of aid to civilians in Gaza.”

According to Qatari media, Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman al-Thani discussed continued ceasefire and de-escalation efforts in Gaza with the US Secretary of State: Al-Thani told Blinken that the resumption of fighting has complicated mediation efforts and worsened the humanitarian situation in Gaza. The Qatari Prime Minister expressed Qatar’s condemnation of those targeting civilians, especially women and children, and of “collective punishment” under all circumstances, and urged the opening of humanitarian corridors into Gaza to ensure passage safe and aid to civilians.

Meanwhile, the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan will go on an official visit to Qatar today. This was announced by the Turkish state TV TRT, making it known that the situation in the Gaza Strip will be the main topic in the talks between the Turkish leader and Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar. The economic cooperation between Ankara and Doha is also at the center of the discussions, with the aim of increasing the economic exchange between the two countries, bringing it to 2.5 billion dollars.

21-year-old hostage kidnapped at desert rave dies in Gaza

He’s dead in Gaza Yonatan Samerano, 21 years old from Tel Aviv, taken hostage by Hamas after being injured during the Nova festival massacre in Reim on October 7th. His family has been informed, as reported by the Israeli media. The young man had tried to escape, reaching the nearby kibbutz of Reim, where another group of terrorists had kidnapped him.

Three more Israeli soldiers died, 401 since the beginning of the war

The Israeli army announced that three more soldiers were killed yesterday fighting against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, bringing the military death toll to 401 since the war began on October 7.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) released a statement this morning listing the latest victims: 36-year-old Neriya Shaer from Yavne, 22-year-old Ben Zussman from Jerusalem and 19-year-old Binyamin Yehoshua Needham from Zikhron.

Quoted by the local media, the IDF explains that of the 401 dead soldiers, 75 were killed during the ground offensive inside the Strip, while the vast majority of the others in the clashes in southern Israel on the day of the Hamas attack on October 7.

Today the president of the International Red Cross is expected in Gaza

The president of the International Committee of the Red Cross (Circ), Mirjana Spoljaric Egger, is expected to visit the Gaza Strip today. The Jerusalem Post reports it, citing Israeli Army Radio. According to the source, Egger is expected to appeal to Hamas to allow representatives of the Red Cross to monitor the hostages held by the Palestinian Islamist movement.

Arab media, 4 dead in raid near Jabalia hospital

At least four people were killed and nine injured in an attack by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) near the Kamal Adwan hospital in Jabaliain the north of the Gaza Strip: this was reported by the Arab broadcaster Al Jazeera and the Palestinian news agency Wafa, specifying that among the victims there were also women and children.

Al Jazeera, nine dead in Israeli raid near Rafah

At least nine people reportedly died in an Israeli attack near Rafah, in the south of the Gaza Strip. Al Jazeera reports it. The raid reportedly hit a residential building in the al-Tanour neighborhood. The destroyed palace belonged to the al-Jazzar family, according to local sources.

Al Jazeera also reports that the Israeli army carried out several interventions during the night West Bank, arresting at least 60 people. According to a correspondent of the Arab broadcaster, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) carried out land operations in Qalqilya, Jericho, Jenin and Tulkarem.

