World Dramatic appeal by the defense minister, a close ally of Netanyahu, who calls for the withdrawal of the disputed reform and denounces rifts within the Israeli armed forces

Yoav GallantIsrael’s defense minister, has called for the disputed justice reform bill to be withdrawn on national security grounds.

The judicial reform law “must be stopped immediately,” Gallant, one of Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu’s closest allies, said in a speech to the nation. “We need to rediscover national unity. Already now – Gallant continued – there is a clear, immediate and concrete danger to our national security”.

Gallant, who has said he is willing to pay “a personal price” for his ideas, has asked that the blocking of the law be accompanied by a blockage of demonstrations and the beginning of “a dialogue of reconciliation between the parties”.

Even the army is split

«The current events in Israeli society – Gallant said again – also involve the armed forces. From all sides come feelings of anger, pain and utter disappointment of an intensity I have never seen before. I see how the source of our strength is eroding. As Defense Minister of Israel, I say most clearly that the divisions that are taking place in our society are also penetrating the army and other security institutions.

The reform envisages a drastic reduction in the autonomy of the judiciary, which would be subject to that of the government.

New mass demonstrations

Mass demonstrations by civil society have been taking place every Saturday in Israel for months against this reform, clamoring for the project to be withdrawn. Even today, hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets across the country.

Other Likud members ask for a stop

Agriculture Minister Avi Dichter also asked the prime minister to immediately halt the judicial reform law “at least until April 26, Independence Day”. Dichter – former head of Shin Bet and one of the top leaders of Likud – said: “There is no other way out.” Another authoritative exponent of Netanyahu’s party – former Knesset president Yuli Edelstein – has also renewed his request for an immediate halt to the process of the law.

The ultra-right calls for Gallant’s resignation

The leader of the far-right ‘Jewish Power’ party and Minister of National Security Itamar I’m Gvir he appealed to Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu to immediately fire the defense minister. “Gallant – according to Ben Gvir – surrendered in the face of those who threatened insubordination in the army”. Harsh criticisms of Gallant were also voiced by Likud members, including Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi and MP Tali Gotliv. Likud parliamentary list coordinator Ophir Katz warned Gallant that if he votes in the Knesset against judicial reform next week, “his career in the party will end.”

Lapid: Gallant’s brave step

The leader of the Israeli opposition, Yair Lapid, described the defense minister’s step as “courageous”. “Gallant has taken a courageous and vital step for the security of the State of Israel,” said the former prime minister, according to whom the justice reform of Benyamin Netanyahu’s government “seriously damages national security and Gallant’s role and responsibility I am to stop this dangerous deterioration.” “This is the moment of truth. I ask the government – exhorted Lapid – to stop everything”.

