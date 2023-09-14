Home » ISS, Bellantone appointed extraordinary commissioner
ISS, Bellantone appointed extraordinary commissioner

Press release no. 49
Date of the press release 11 September 2023

He assumes the powers of ordinary and extraordinary administration pending the appointment of the new president

The Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci, pending the conclusion of the procedure for the appointment of the new president of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, has appointed by decree Professor Rocco Bellantone extraordinary commissioner of the Institute for a period of six months and in any case until the appointment of the new President.

The extraordinary commissioner assumes the powers of ordinary and extraordinary administration.

