Iss. here comes the mosquito alarm: that’s why

This summer it will be necessary to pay close attention to mosquitoes. The raised alarm calls for extreme caution

Like every year, with the arrival of summer also the mosquitoes they begin to turn and make themselves present, becoming an unwanted element that unfortunately will accompany the summer days until winter returns.

This year, however, it is necessary to pay particular attention to these annoying insects, because they could prove to be more numerous and dangerous than in previous years.

For this summer it is mosquito alarm everywhere, and several factors have triggered such alarm. You need to be careful and protect yourself to avoid nasty surprises.

Mosquito alarm. Climate change and disease

The presence of mosquitoes in Europe has increased considerably, and among the causes of this invasion of insects, climate change is one of the main ones. Warmer temperatures and extreme weather events create a favorable environment for these insects, even sudden heavy rains that cause water to stagnate in the ground are favorable for mosquitoes. In fact, these insects reproduce by releasing their eggs into stagnant water, the more water there is, the more mosquitoes will proliferate. Their ability to adapt is incredible, and many species of mosquitoes have also become more resistant, managing to extend their life cycle.

In addition to being annoying due to the bites and noise, it is good not to forget to take into account the fact that these insects can transmit disease. This alarm was also announced by the ECDC, because some mosquitoes may be able to transmit diseases such as chikungunya which causes acute fever, severe pain in muscles and joints. It is a disease that is not fatal but can cause serious complications or chronic disorders, especially for frail people. Another problem they can transmit is dengue, which can bring more or less the same problems, including very severe pain in the head, eyes, muscles and joints, even causing vomiting, nausea, skin irritations. However, these tropical diseases have occurred in a small percentage in Italy.

Furthermore, in the last 15 years, in Italy the spread of mosquitoes capable of transmitting the West Nile virus is still present today. Other species of mosquitoes have also spread in Italy in recent years, the Aedes albopictus, the Aedes japonicus and the Aedes koreicus, originating in the north-eastern regions of Europe, which tend to be more aggressive and to spread especially during the day.

What to do against mosquito invasions

Despite everything, what can be done is be foresight and protect yourselfto prevent these mosquitoes from biting and putting people at risk of contracting diseases transmitted by these insects.

Among the most effective and well-known remedies are:

The usage of repellents it is one of the most functional and practical, it is advisable to always carry one of these products with you especially if you go to sea areas, near lakes, ponds, rivers and other sources of water, especially in summer. Another way is wear long pants and clothes and long-sleeved shirts, especially at dawn and dusk. At home it is good to install some mosquito nets or get ones that can be attached in a few steps and are less expensive than the fixed ones.

Avoid to leave around the house, on the terrace or in the garden, buckets full of water, vases with stagnant water, saucers, bins, etc. covering the immovable ones.

