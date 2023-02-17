Home Health ++ Iss, incidence below 50, hospital employment decreases. Salt Rt ++ – Healthcare
(ANSA) – ROME, FEBRUARY 17 – Weekly incidence of Covid cases still decreasing: it falls below 50 per 100 thousand inhabitants, and is equal to 48 (February 10-16), compared to 52 in the previous week (February 3-9). Average Rt calculated on symptomatic cases on the increase but below the epidemic threshold of 0.85 (range 0.71-1.04) in the period 25 January-7 February 2023, was 0.73. The employment rate in intensive care is stable at 1.6% (as of February 16). The employment rate in medical areas nationwide fell to 5.0% (as of February 16) versus 5.4% as of February 9. This is indicated by the ISS-Ministry of Health monitoring. (HANDLE).

