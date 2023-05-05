Home » Iss, Rt rising to 1.10 on symptomatic Covid cases – Healthcare
Iss, Rt rising to 1.10 on symptomatic Covid cases – Healthcare

Iss, Rt rising to 1.10 on symptomatic Covid cases – Healthcare

(ANSA) – ROME, MAY 05 – The weekly incidence of Covid cases in Italy is slightly decreasing: 35 per 100,000 inhabitants (April 28, 2023-May 4, 2023) against 39 per 100,000 inhabitants (April 21-27, 2023). While the average Rt calculated on symptomatic cases is increasing compared to the previous period, which in the period 12-25 April 2023 was equal to 1.10 (range 0.91-1.31) and above the epidemic threshold. The transmissibility index based on cases with hospitalization is instead decreasing and below the epidemic threshold: Rt=0.91 (0.85-0.96) on 04/18/2023 against Rt=0.96 ( 0.91-1.02) as of 04/18/2023.

These are the main data from the monitoring of the Higher Institute of Health on the progress of the epidemic.

In terms of pressure on hospitals, the intensive care occupancy rate is stable at 1.1% (daily survey by the Ministry of Health on 4 May) against 1% (daily survey by the Ministry of Health on 27 April). The employment rate in medical areas at a national level drops slightly to 4.4% (daily survey by the Ministry of Health on 04 May) against 4.7% (daily survey by the Ministry of Health on 27 April).

At a territorial level, a Region cannot be evaluated due to lack of data transmission and is treated as high risk pursuant to the Ministerial Decree of 30 April 2020. A Region is at high risk due to multiple resilience alerts. Eight are moderate risk and eleven are classified as low risk. Fifteen Regions and Autonomous Provinces report at least one resilience alert. Six Regions and Autonomous Provinces report multiple resilience alerts. (HANDLE).

