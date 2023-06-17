Iss, social challenge for 243 thousand of generation Z – Healthcare

news-txt”>

(by Maria Emilia Bonaccorso)

(ANSA) – Among students aged between 11 and 17, 6.1%, a total of about 243,000 children, have participated at least once in their lives in a dangerous social challenge. The data on social challenges, the dangerous challenges shared on social networks such as the one that led to the accident in Casal Palocco and the death of a 5-year-old boy, are part of the epidemiological study carried out by CNDD as part of the behavioral addictions project in the generation Z, created by the National Center for Addiction and Doping of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità with the support of the Department of Anti-Drug Policies of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers.

The boys were asked if they had ever participated in dangerous social challenges. Some dangerous social challenges such as the “Skullbreaker challenge”, the “Knock out challenge”, the “Balconing challenge” and others were specified as an example in the questionnaire.

Going to focus attention on the 11-13 and 14-17 age group, it can be observed that it is a more widespread phenomenon among the younger ones; in fact, among students aged 11-13 the prevalence is 7.6% (129,310 students) and among students aged 14-17 it is 5% (equal to 113,849 students).

Confirming what has emerged from the reference scientific literature, according to the ISS, it is a phenomenon that concerns males and younger age groups. The prevalence among males aged 11-13 is 10% (equal to 87,802 students), among males aged 14-17 it is 6.1% (equal to 71,544) followed by females aged 11-13 (5.3% equal to 43,923 female students) and females aged 14-17 (3.3% equal to 37,049 female students).

Comparing the ages, the prevalence goes from 8% among 11-year-old students to 4.3% among 17-year-old students.

For the study, more than 8,700 students between the ages of 11 and 17 were interviewed in the autumn of 2022, around 3,600 from lower secondary schools and around 5,100 from lower secondary schools, throughout the national territory, selected in order to have a representative sample of the population. The survey – carried out with EXPLORA Research and Statistical Analysis – also focused attention on the characteristics of children with a risk profile (personality traits; relational dimension; family, school and social context; quality of sleep) and behaviors related to internet usage, such as social challenges, doxing, sexting and morphing.