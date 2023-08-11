Iss: “still a slight increase in Covid cases in Italy” – Medicine

Still a slight increase, for the third consecutive week, in the incidence of Covid cases in Italy and in the transmissibility index (Rt) based on cases with hospitalization. The latter amounted to 1.14 on 1 August 2023 (1.02 – 1.27), slightly up on the previous week (Rt 1.07 on 25 July 2023). This is indicated by the latest weekly monitoring of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità that ANSA was able to consult. “The impact on hospitals is overall low, with a stable bed occupancy rate both in the medical areas and in intensive care”, reads the document.

The data of the ISS Covid-19 Integrated Surveillance, in the period 07/31/2023-08/06/2023, show an incidence of diagnosed and reported cases equal to 10 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, a slight increase compared to the previous week ( 24/07/2023-30/07/2023), in which the incidence was 8 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

The weekly incidence is slightly increasing in most Regions and autonomous provinces with values ​​not exceeding 25 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. The highest incidence was reported in Sardinia (24 cases per 100,000 inhabitants) and the lowest in Basilicata (3 cases per 100,000 inhabitants).

The age group that records the highest weekly incidence rate per 100,000 inhabitants is the group over 90 (23 cases per 100,000 inhabitants), substantially stable compared to the previous week.

