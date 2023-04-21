Iss, still little help for the mental health of new mothers – Sanità

news-txt”>

Nine out of ten women say they have had good or excellent care during pregnancy, delivery, after birth and homecoming. While the most critical area is that of psychological support, given that only one counseling office out of two provides integrated assistance for women with pre- and post-partum mental disorders and “there is no protocol for the mental health of fragile women”. This is what emerges from the results of a questionnaire circulated in 2022 to 3,642 women who gave birth in 16 birth points involved in a project coordinated by the National Center for Disease Prevention and Health Promotion (Cnapps) of the Higher Institute of Health.

The project involved 9 Regions and an Autonomous Province for a total of over 500 professionals, envisaged the collection of data in three areas: the quality perceived by mothers during the birth process, the promotion of mental health during pregnancy and after childbirth and parenting support. It emerged that 90% of consultants guarantee the assessment of the emotional state and the risk of pre and postpartum depression. However, a written protocol for integrated assistance to women with perinatal mental disorder exists only in 55% of family counseling centres, and not in those in the South. Furthermore, the survey in 119 mental health departments shows that 80 % does not have a Diagnostic Therapeutic Assistance Protocol dedicated to these problems.

Free choice paediatricians show good knowledge on health promotion in the first two years of life, but not without an information gap: 4 out of 10 do not always inform parents about the risks associated with alcohol intake during breastfeeding and 11% believe that maternal depression goes away without the need for treatment. “This material – says Serena Donati, director of the Women’s Health and Developmental Age Department of Cnapps – will facilitate the exchange of experiences between professionals and decision-makers, laying the foundations for investing in early childhood development interventions recommended by WHO, World Bank and Unicef”.