Iss, the incidence of Covid cases falls but Rt above the threshold at 1.08 – Healthcare

The national weekly incidence of Covid cases in Italy is decreasing again and stands at 39 per 100,000 inhabitants (April 21-27) against 48 per 100,000 inhabitants in the previous period (April 14-20). On the other hand, the average transmissibility index Rt rises above the epidemic threshold with a value of 1.08 (range 0.85-1.37), calculated on symptomatic cases in the period 5-18 April 2023. The transmissibility index based on cases with hospitalization is instead decreasing and below the epidemic threshold: Rt=0.96 (0.91-1.02) on 18 April against Rt=1.07 (1.02-1.13) on 11 April. These are the data from the weekly monitoring of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità on the progress of the Covid.

As regards the pressure on hospitals, the employment rate in intensive care is stable at 1% (daily survey by the Ministry of Health as of 27 April) while the employment rate in medical areas at a national level rises slightly to 4.7% (daily survey by the Ministry of Health as at 27 April) against 4.5% (daily survey by the Ministry of Health as at 20 April).

On the territorial front, a Region cannot be evaluated due to lack of data transmission and is treated as high risk pursuant to the Ministerial Decree of 30 April 2020. Six Regions/Autonomous Provinces are at high risk due to multiple resilience alerts. Six are moderate risk and eight are classified as low risk. Seventeen report at least one resilience alert, six report multiple resilience alerts.