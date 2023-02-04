I Carabinieri of the Nas of Rome – assisted by those of the local Provincial Headquarters – have implemented an order for the application of the personal precautionary measure of house arrest, issued by the GIP of the local Court at the request of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, against 2 people: an orthopedic specialist in service at a public hospital in the capital and a retired health sector operator, under investigation for crimes of corruption and falsehood.

According to the prosecution hypothesis, numerous illegal conducts have been ascertained against the 2 recipients of the restrictive measures – upon payment in cash of around 120 euros per certificate – in favor of the users who relied on them for the management of their questions for the recognition of disability, in the absence of the prescribed medical examinations and actual pathologies.

Further investigative activities by the staff of the NAS in Rome are still underway – coordinated by the local Public Prosecutor’s Office – aimed at identifying other people involved.

It is represented that the provision was issued in the preliminary investigation phase, in which, and until the final judgment, the presumption of not guilty is valid.