issuing sports medical certificates, 118 confirmed violations and 7 facilities closed due to serious irregularities

The soldiers of the 12 NAS of central Italy – during a coordinated service arranged in the second half of September from Carabinieri Group for the Protection of Health of Rome – carried out targeted checks at sports centers and associations, gyms, swimming pools and clinics in order to guarantee compliance with current legislation regarding the issuing of medical certificates for carrying out sporting activities.

During the numerous inspections, aimed at protecting the health and safety of athletes and sportspeople in general, the possession and regularity of the suitability certificates of members and visitors to the sports facilities was verified, ascertaining:

the general adequacy of the structures and the possible presence of rooms used as medical offices in the absence of the required communications to the competent authorities; the presence, regular maintenance and revision of the “AED” (Automatic External Defibrillator); the adoption of protective and preventive measures related to the risks due to the presence of the “legionella” bacteria.

The inspections involved a total of 413 sports centres, ascertaining violations at 118 of them (equal to 28% of the objectives inspected), 7 of which were subject to measures for the immediate suspension of activities, issued by the competent Health and Administrative Authorities due to the serious irregularities found, such as: the absence of the mandatory life-saving defibrillator when carrying out sporting activities; having activated clinics within gyms in the absence of the required authorizations; the issuing of medical certification for suitability for non-competitive sporting activity by unauthorized prescribers.

In another 7 cases, the operating soldiers made a similar request for suspension due to the non-compliances detected, which is still being evaluated. A total of 81 people were reported to the Administrative Authorities, 9 were referred in a state of freedom to the competent Judicial Authorities and 118 violations were contested, both criminal and administrative, for an amount of €176,000.

The checks will continue NAS Carabinieri in order to protect the safety and integrity of athletes and sportspeople in general, and to combat illicit conduct regarding sports medical certification and negligence in the use of life-saving defibrillators.

In particular, we note:

NAS Bologna

In the provinces of Bologna, Forlì, Ferrara and Ravenna, 34 targets were inspected, including gyms and sports centres. In Forlì, 2 people were released into custody: the legal manager of a gym for having opened a clinic inside it – in the absence of the required communications to the competent Health and Administrative Authorities – and a doctor, for having used the aforementioned premises for carry out medical-sports fitness checks.

NAS Florence

In the provinces of Florence, Siena, Prato and Pistoia, 37 facilities including gyms and sports centers were inspected, reporting to the competent Administrative and Health Authorities (respective Municipalities and ASL) the legal managers of 26 facilities, of which: – 16, for having registered individuals without health documentation certifying suitability to carry out sporting activity, in some cases found to be invalid because issued by unauthorized prescribers; – 3, for the failure to provide life-saving devices, following which the operating soldiers made a request to suspend the activity; – 2, for having possessed the defibrillator without having completed the technical functionality check; – 3, for not having respected the obligation to guarantee the presence of qualified personnel in the use of life-saving devices during the performance of sporting and physical activities; – 2, for having detected widespread hygienic, health and structural deficiencies. A total of 11 cases of doctors reported to the competent Health and Administrative Authorities for having issued certification for suitability for non-competitive sporting activity, without holding the qualification of authorized prescribing doctors (such as the general practitioner, the medical specialist of sport or belonging to the Italian Sports Federation – CONI). Administrative sanctions imposed for a total of €30,000.

NAS Latina

A total of 56 amateur sports associations were controlled by the military of the Pontine NAS, 16 violations were ascertained, of which 1 gym was subject to a closure order due to lack of authorization, and another to a suspension order due to the absence of a defibrillator in carrying out sporting activity and irregularities in the medical certification of some members. Another 8 sports centers have been proposed for closure due to lack/omission of defibrillator maintenance. A total of 21 administrative violations were contested, for a total of €19,000, mainly attributable to the failure by the legal managers of the sports facilities to possess the medical certificates of their members and to having activated medical studies without authorisation. In the Frosinone area, the operators contested administrative sanctions of €12,000 for another case of activation, within a gym, of a medical practice where health services were provided, in the absence of the required communications to the competent Health and Administrative Authorities.

NAS Livorno

In the provinces of Grosseto and Pisa, 2 sports facilities were closed immediately by personnel from the competent USL – supporting the Tuscan NAS – for having found the absence of the mandatory life-saving defibrillator when carrying out sports activities (the overall value of the activities inhibited is equal to €1 million).

NAS Parma

38 activities were inspected and 3 people were referred to the Judicial Authority. In particular: – in the province of Piacenza, the military reported the legal representative of a swimming pool attributable to an amateur sports club who failed to adopt the required protective measures following the found presence of the “legionella” bacterium (following the analysis on water samples taken) and to subject the life-saving AED device to periodic maintenance and inspection. Furthermore, the adoption of specific provisions in addition to the warning to continue swimming activities is being examined by the competent Health Authority; – in the Parma area, the lawyers responsible for 2 gyms were released into custody: • the first, for not having subjected the defibrillator in use to periodic maintenance and inspection; • the second, for having activated a medical clinic within the sports center where there were electro-medical equipment for physiotherapy services – subjected in the circumstance to criminal seizure – in the absence of the required communications to the competent authority (Municipality); – again in Parma, the NAS Carabinieri ascertained that a 31-year-old resident of the city, a swimming instructor and personal trainer, had started carrying out gym and swimming pool physical activities at his home, without having presented the required notification of start of activity at the Municipality, as required by current legislation. Based on the investigations carried out, the Productive Activities and Construction Sector of the Municipality of Parma issued a warning to immediately cease the physical activities carried out by the personal trainer inside his home. This provision aims to ensure compliance with the regulations aimed at protecting the safety and health of citizens. The Carabinieri of the Emilian NAS contested an administrative fine of €2,000 against the 31-year-old.

NAS

In the provinces of L’Aquila, breaking latest news, Chieti and Teramo, 47 targets including gyms and sports centers were inspected and the legal managers of: – 21 facilities were reported to the competent Administrative and Health Authorities (respective Municipalities and ASL) for having registered people without them health certification certifying suitability for carrying out sporting activities; – 3 gyms, for having kept sports medical certificates of some members, results that have expired and, in other cases, issued by unauthorized prescribers; – 1 gym for having activated a medical practice within the structure where health services were provided by specialists in the absence of the required communications to the Health and Administrative Authorities; – 3 gyms for having non-functioning defibrillators supplied and another 2 for failing to supply life-saving devices; In another 6 cases, widespread hygienic, health and structural deficiencies were found, also noting the possession and display for the sale of packaged foods, including food supplements, vitamins and drinks, in the absence of the required authorization.

NAS Rome

In the province of Rome, 21 targets including gyms and sports centers were inspected, and the legal managers of: – 1 medical practice were reported to the competent Administrative and Health Authorities, for having started outpatient activities in the absence of the required communications following which the Policies Department Social and Health of the Municipality of Rome Capital ordered its immediate suspension; in this context, an administrative fine of €12,000 was imposed by the military; – 1 medical practice, for having started an outpatient activity within a gym aimed at issuing certifications of suitability for practicing sports. Based on what was found, the operators submitted a request for suspension to the Administrative Authority and imposed an administrative fine of €12,000; – 1 medical practice in Castelli, for having started outpatient activities in the absence of the required communications following which the Municipal Authority ordered its immediate suspension; also in this case an administrative fine of €12,000 was contested; – 1 gym, for having activated a studio within the structure equipped with medical-aesthetic equipment, in the absence of the required communications and without providing for the presence of qualified personnel. Therefore, the Administrative Authority ordered its immediate suspension; an administrative fine of over €12,000 was imposed by the NAS; – 1 multi-specialist medical clinic in the Parioli district, activated in the absence of the required communications, in relation to which the operating military made a request for suspension to the Health Authority; – 3 sports centers in the province of Rome, 1 activated in the absence of the minimum structural requirements, another with the presence of serious structural inadequacies and the third for having failed to periodically check the fire prevention devices. Administrative fines totaling €13,000 have been contested.

Us Viterbo

In the territories of the provinces of Viterbo and Rieti, a total of 30 sporting activities were inspected and in 3 cases irregularities were ascertained due to failure to keep the medical certificates of suitability for carrying out sporting activities of the respective members. At the same time, administrative sanctions amounting to over €1,500 were imposed.

