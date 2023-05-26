Istat, 73% of the increase in deaths in 2020 due to Covid

news-txt”>

In 2020 there were 746,324 deaths in Italy and they were 108,496 more than the average for the period 2015-19, equal to + 14.7%, which is the highest annual increase in mortality ever recorded. I Covid-19 deaths were 78,673, accounting for 73% of the increase in excess deaths in 2020 compared to the average of the previous 5 years, while the rest is attributable to other diseases, including pneumonia, hypertensive heart disease and diabetes, the treatment of which was penalized by the tsunami of the emergency. It emerges from the analysis of the definitive data on the causes of deaths that occurred in Italy in the entire year 2020 presented today by Istat.

The number of deaths with Covid-19, which also includes cases in which Covid-19 is not directly responsible for the death, in 2020 it was equal to 89,791. More than 90% of Covid-19 deaths have occurred over the age of 65, but even before the age of 65 more than 6 thousand deaths are recorded. Under the age of 50 there are 785 deaths from Covid-19, equal to 4.2% of the total deaths in this age group and comparable to that of other causes of death. Again in 2020 Italy is among the countries with low mortality compared to the others in the European Union but the mortality rate for Covid-19 is higher than the EU27 average, with 10.1 deaths per 10 thousand inhabitants compared to 8.9 , but still lower than that of countries such as Spain (13.8) and Belgium (18.1).

The analysis, based on data taken from the individual forms for reporting the causes of death compiled by doctors, also shows the different impact of the pandemic phases. In the first wave of April 2020, deaths from Covid-19 reach and exceed those from cancer and go hand in hand with a surge in deaths also from other causes that exceed the average level of the previous five years. From May to September the summer truce sees a reduction in deaths from Covid-19, below the number from other causes.

The second wave in the autumn causes a sharp rise in deaths from Covid-19 and a new peak with 21,720 deaths in November and an excess of mortality in this case “almost entirely due to Covid”.