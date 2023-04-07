One negative record after another: in Italy the birth rate is at an all-time low. This is certified by the demographic indicators of the Istat of 2022 which show that mortality remains high in our country, at least in comparison to births: less than 7 newborns and more than 12 deaths per 1,000 inhabitants.

For the first time since the unification of Italy, therefore in the last 160 years, newborns in 2022 in Italy have fallen below 400,000, 393,000 to be exact. A downward trend for 15 years now: since 2008, the last year in which there has been an increase in births in Italy, the drop is around 184,000 births, of which around 27,000 concentrated from 2019 onwards. This decrease is only partly due to the spontaneous or induced renunciation of having children by couples. In reality, the causes include both the decrease in size and the progressive aging of the female population in the ages conventionally considered reproductive (from 15 to 49 years).

Regions where more children are born

The region with the highest fertility is Trentino Alto Adige with a value equal to 1.51 children per woman. Sicily and Campania record much lower values, 1.35 and 1.33 respectively. Mothers are on average younger, with average age at birth ranging between 31.4 in Sicily and 32.1 in Trentino. Regions with decidedly low fertility are Molise and Basilicata, with a value of 1.09 children per woman, but Sardinia stands out above all which, with a value of 0.95, is for the third consecutive year the only region with a fertility below unity.

Italy is emptied, but foreigners are growing

The resident population in Italy on 1 January 2023 is 58 million and 851 thousand units, 179 thousand less than the previous year, for a reduction of 3%. Therefore, the trend towards a decrease in the population continues, but with a lower intensity than both in 2021 (-3.5 per thousand) and above all in 2020 (-6.7 per thousand).

The population of foreign citizens as of 1 January 2023 is 5 million and 50 thousand units, an increase of 20 thousand individuals (+3.9 per thousand) on the previous year. The incidence of foreign residents on the total population is 8.6%. Almost 60% of foreigners, equal to 2 million 989 thousand units reside in the North, for an incidence of 11%, the highest in the country. The Center is also attractive for foreigners, where one million 238 thousand individuals reside (25% of the total) with an incidence of 10.6%, above the national average. The South, on the other hand, has less foreign presence, 824 thousand units (16%), for an incidence of 4.2%.

Life expectancy for men is growing

Life expectancy is estimated at 80.5 years for men and 84.8 years for women, only for the former there is a recovery quantifiable in approximately 2 and a half months of life compared to 2021. For women, on the other hand, the value of life expectancy at birth remains unchanged compared to the previous year.

The estimated number of centenarians will reach its highest historical level in 2022, touching the threshold of 22,000 units, over 2,000 more than the previous year. Liguria is the oldest region, with a share of over 65s equal to 28.9% and those over 80 of 10.4%. Followed by Friuli Venezia Giulia (26.9% and 9.1%) and Umbria (26.8% and 9.2%).

Climate change affects mortality

If we exclude 2020, the year of the outbreak of the pandemic, “it should be noted that of the four years hitherto recognized as characterized by higher than expected mortality levels, as many as three (2015, 2017, 2022) are concentrated within just eight years, while only one (2003) dates back to twenty years ago. An apparently unequivocal signal of how much climate change is assuming growing importance also in terms of survival, in the context of a rapidly aging country”.

In 2022, there were 713,000 deaths in Italy, with a mortality rate of 12.1. Compared to the previous year, the number of deaths is 12 thousand higher, but 27 thousand lower than in 2020, the year of maximum mortality due to the pandemic. The highest number of deaths occurred in the coldest months, January and December, and in the hottest months, July and August. In these four months alone, 265,000 deaths have been observed, almost 40% of the total, mainly due to adverse weather conditions which have penalized in most cases the older and more fragile population, made up mainly of women.