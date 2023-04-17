Istat cuts inflation in March to 7.6%

In the final estimates, Istat revised the March inflation figure downwards to +7.6%. In the preliminary estimate it was +7.7%. In March 2023, it is estimated that the national consumer price index for the entire community, gross of tobacco, recorded a decrease of 0.4% on a monthly basis and an increase of 7.6% on an annual basis, from +9.1% in the previous month. The prices of food, home and personal care products recorded a deceleration, albeit slight, in trend terms (from +12.7% to +12.6%), while those of frequently purchased products show a more marked slowdown (from +9.0% to +7.6%).

“In March, the phase of rapid decline in inflation continues (down to +7.6%), driven by the dynamics of the prices of energy goods” observes Istat. The sharp drop in inflation in March was determined by the energy component, dragged down by the price of bills on the protected market which is constantly decreasing with negative trends, followed by the slowdown in the increase in prices on the free market. In detail, the slowdown in inflation is due to the deceleration on a trend basis in the prices of non-regulated energy goods (from +40.8% to +18.9%) and to the accentuated decline in those of regulated energy (from – 16.4% to -20.3%), the effects of which were only partially offset by the acceleration in the prices of unprocessed food (from +8.7% to +9.1%), those of the relative services housing (+3.3% to +3.5%), recreational, cultural and personal care services (from +6.1% to +6.3%) and tobacco (+1 .8% to +2.5%). The harmonized index of consumer prices (Ipca) increases by 0.8% on a monthly basis, due to the end of the seasonal sales which the Nic does not take into account, and by 8.1% on an annual basis (a sharp slowdown from +9.8% in February); the preliminary estimate was +8.2%. The national consumer price index for blue-collar and white-collar households (Foi), net of tobacco, recorded a decrease of 0.4% on a monthly basis and an increase of 7.4% on an annual basis. In the first quarter of 2023, the impact of inflation, measured by the Ipca, is greater on households with lower spending power than on those with higher spending levels (+12.5% ​​and +8.2% respectively).

